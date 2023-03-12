'The Undisputed King': Sehwag, Ian Bishop, Jaffer & Others React as Virat Kohli Gets his 28th Test ton

Virat Kohli on Saturday scored his 28th century in Test cricket which came against Australia on the fourth day of the final Test. The Ahmedabad crowd was ecstatic to see the former Indian captain getting a ton in the longest format of the game after 3 years 3 months and 18 days which indeed is quite a lot of time.

Kohli scored 27 of his Test centuries in 141 innings, including the one which came in November 2019 during the day-night Test against Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. But he had to wait for 42 innings to notch his 28th which is also the 75th of his international career. Kohli got his hundred in 241 balls at Ahmedabad, his second slowest century after his ton against England in the 2012/13 series coming off 289 balls.

Kohli might have celebrated the feat calmly but social media was set ablaze after he raised his bat at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Saturday. Be it fans or people from the cricket fraternity, everybody cheered for Kohli’s milestone.

Kohli resumed his innings from 59 off 128 balls on Sunday and took his time to score the remaining 41 runs in the face of a slow pitch and some disciplined bowling from the Australian spin trio of Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy and Matthew Kuhnemann.

In a lean run for more than 1000 days which also saw him lose India’s captaincy in all formats of the game, Kohli had scored his maiden T20I hundred last year against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup and notched up three more centuries in the ODIs since December last year. But his scores in the longest format of the game had been a cause of worry.

