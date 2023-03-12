'Gaining a Bit of Information About my Ability With the Bat': Axar Patel Reflects on Third Fifty in Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Virat Kohli marked the final Test between India and Australia in the Border-Gavaskar series with a memorable knock as he registered his 75th international ton.

The 34-year-old’s brilliant 186-run stand was complimented well by Axar Patel’s 79-run knock off 113 deliveries.

“I am feeling good to have contributed with the bat", said the 29-year-old after India posted 571 runs on the board thanks to the efforts of Axr, Kohli and opener Shubman Gill.

This was Axar’s third fifty in the home series against Australia, following his 84 runs in Nagpur, and 74 in the Delhi Test.

“I’ve had the confidence to go after ones that I can hit, the talk in the 1st Test is what I’m following and I’m gaining a bit of information about my ability with the bat," said the man from Gujarat.

When quizzed if he was asked to get some runs on the board quickly, the left-hander said, “I had no set role, just wanted to make as many runs as possible, bat along with the ball not doing a lot."

The all-rounder said that the wicket was coherent to bat on after settling in as he once again proved crucial to the Indian batting order.

“Once you’re set, it’s easier to bat, the odd ball is turning and staying low, it’s slightly difficult when you’re new to the crease, but once you adjust, it’s still easy to bat on this wicket."

India managed to bat their way through to a 91 run-lead after having bowled out visitors Australia for 480 runs in the first two days of the fourth Test in Ahmedabad.

Gill’s patient 128 runs off 235 deliveries helped India get off to a good start before Kohli brought up his first Test ton since November 2019 and made it count.

There were also sizeable contributions from veteran cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara, who fell eight runs short of a fifty and wicketkeeper Srikar Bharath would put up a 44-run knock.

Shreyas Iyer couldn’t come out to the crease due to an injury concern as India set out to bowl at the Australians for nearly 20-odd minutes before the umpire took off the bails to signal the end of Day 4 at Motera.

Australia ended the day at 3 for no loss in their second innings as Travis and Head Matthew Kunhemann finished the day at the crease.

