IND vs AUS 4th Test: India Achieve Unique Feat With 50-Plus Runs Partnerships For First 6 Wickets

Team India batters displayed their class in the first innings of fourth and final Test match against Australia. The star-studded line-up lived up to the expectations after Steve Smith and Co. posted 480 runs in the first innings at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill scored incredible centuries to pull India back into the game while other batters also made valuable contributions to put pressure on Australia.

India vs Australia Live Score, 4th Test Day 4

Advertisement

It was the third time in Test cricket history when the fifty-plus run partnerships were shared for the first six wickets.

Fifty-plus Partnerships for Each of the First Six Wickets

Australia vs West Indies at Brisbane in 1960

Pakistan vs Bangladesh at Khulna in 2015

India vs Australia at Ahmedabad in 2023

Partnerships Between India Players For First Six Wickets Against Australia in 4th Test Match

1st Wicket - Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill - 74 runs

2nd Wicket - Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara - 113 runs

3rd Wicket - Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli - 53 runs

4th Wicket - Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja - 64 runs

5th Wicket - Virat Kohli and KS Bharat - 84 runs

6th Wicket - Virat Kohli and Axar Patel - 162 runs

Also Read | After 1205 days, Virat Kohli took the Helmet Off and Soaked it All in

Kohli ended his Test century drought in a productive afternoon session to bring India on the verge of taking the lead against Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Advertisement

Kohli got his long-awaited hundred in 241 balls, his second slowest century after his ton against England in the 2012/13 series coming off 289 balls, showing utmost discipline, determination and patience to play a long innings and get India into a strong position.

Meanwhile, middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer didn’t come out to bat on Sunday as he complained about pain in his back.

“Shreyas Iyer complained of pain in his lower back following the third day’s play. He has gone for scans and the BCCI Medical Team is monitoring him," the board said.

Advertisement

Iyer missed the Nagpur Test and was declared fit before Delhi Test and he played in both Delhi and Indore but his body didn’t go through the rigours like it did in Ahmedabad.

Get the latest Cricket News here