IND vs AUS, 4th Test: 'Nice to Tick off a Hundred in India', Says Usman Khawaja After Ton on Day 1

Australia put in a strong performance on the opening day of the final Test match against India in the Border-Gavaskar series in Ahmedabad as the visitors ended Day 1 on with 255 runs on the board for the loss of just four wickets.

Australian opener Usman Khawaja lead from the front as his unbeaten ton aided the touring side to rack up the runs and justify their call of opting to bat after having won the toss.

“It was just nice to go out there and tick off a hundred in India", Khawaja said after his knock of 104 runs off 251 deliveries at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

When quizzed about the heat, the left-handed batsman said that he was alright with the temperature in Gujarati city.

“The heat is fine. Im fine with the heat. The conditions were better than in the first three games. I felt like batting normally", said the 36-year-old.

“I wanted to score a hundred in the sub-continent and I’m so glad that I did", Khawaja said as he ticked off one thing from his to-do list.

The Aussies started well as their first wicket partnership weathered the Indian bowling attack well before Travis Head fell prey to Ravichandran Ashwin after a 61-run stand.

Marnus Labuschange was quick to exit the crease after having come in at number 3 as he was scalped pacer Mohammed Shami for just 3 runs.

Skipper Steven Smith provided some stability to the innings alongside a Khawaja on full flow before being sent back to the pavilion by Ravindra Jadeja. Shami picked up his second wicket of the day later as he dismissed Peter Handscomb for 17 runs.

Cameroon Green’s unbeaten 49-run knock helped the visitors earn a rather comfortable position in the game as the umpire knocked off the ball to call an end to the opening day of the Test.

India lead the series 2-1 after having triumphed in the first two games of the series in Vidharba and New Delhi, before Australi pulled one back with their sensational victory in Indore.

India will look to win the final Test of the campaign and seal their place in the final of the World Test Championship.

