IND vs AUS 4th Test: PM Modi, Anthony Albanese Gifted Collage Made Up of Indian and Australian Players' Pictures

India and Australia’s Prime Ministers, Narendra Modi and Anthony Albanese arrived in Ahmedabad ahead of the start of the fourth Test between the two teams at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

The two PMs were given a rapturous reception at the venue and ahead of the toss, both leaders were felicitated by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

President Roger Binny felicitated Australia’s PM Albanese and gifted him a picture of the leader himself, made up of a collage of Australian players who had represented the national team during the past 75 years.

Similarly, BCCI secretary Jay Shah felicitated PM Modi with a picture made up of a collage of Indian cricketers who had represented the Indian team.

After the felicitation ceremony, the two PMs did a lap of honour around the venue, before joining their respective captains on the field as the national anthems were played.

Both PM Modi and Anthony Albanese watched the first 30 minutes of action as Australia came out to bat first and later they left the stadium.

Albanese meanwhile shared a selfie with PM Modi later, which went viral on social media.

Smith’s side has continued to dominate the proceeding in the time since, as they were reduced to 75/2 at Lunch on Day 1 but Khawaja and the skipper himself roared back and took the visitors to 149/2 at Tea.

Post Tea, India did get two wickets early on, but Khawaja and Green then dominated the Indian bowlers as the Aussie opener notched his fifty and Smith’s side posted a total of 255/4 at stumps on Thursday.

Mohammed Shami was impressive on Day 1, getting two wickets, while Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja picked up a wicket each.

Subsequently, they began Day 2 on a similar note, Khawaja continued to look impressive and Green completed his fifty as they helped Australia past the 300-run mark.

PM Anthony Albanese on Friday sent his condolences to Pat Cummins’ whose mother passed away on Thursday night.

“Very sad to learn Maria Cummins has passed away. My deepest sympathies to

@patcummins30 and his family for their loss. All Australians will be thinking of you today," tweeted the Australian PM.

