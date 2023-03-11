IND vs AUS, 4th Test: Rohit Sharma 'Disgusted with Himself' After Early Dismissal on Day 3 - WATCH

The flat Ahmedabad track is favouring the batters and Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill looked to exploit the conditions when they walked out to resume the innings on Saturday morning. The duo negated the likes of Mitchell Starc and Cameron Green and got boundaries frequently. Meanwhile, the Indian skipper completed 17000 international runs, joining the elite list of batters including Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, Virat Kohli, etc.

While the pacers looked least effective, the Indian openers found it difficult to deal with Nathan Lyon. The ace Australian off-spinner bamboozled Gill a couple of times with his variations.

IND vs AUS Live Cricket Score 4th Test Day 3 Updates

But if not Lyon then Matthew Kuhnemann found a way to get rid of Rohit Sharma. The spinner, who is playing the first-ever Test series for Australia, spinner bowled a short delivery which Rohit looked to punch into the off side. However, the ball seemed to get stuck on the wicket as the Indian skipper ended up hitting it uppishly straight into the hands of Marnus Labuschagne at cover.

Rohit was visibly annoyed by the shot he played but the Aussies burst into a celebration for breaking the 74-run opening stand.

Rohit’s dismissal also took the commentators aback as the Indian skipper was batting beautifully against the Aussie attack. Former India head coach Ravi Shastri said Rohit would be kicking himself.

“That’s soft. Would you believe it? He has hit it straight to short extra cover. He will be kicking himself. He was batting so beautifully," Shastri said on air.

“The ball might have stopped a little bat," said Sunil Gavaskar in the commentary.

“Rohit will be absolutely disgusted with himself. It was a rollicking start. He was looking extremely comfortable out there. It was a short ball, he tried to punch for a single but hit it straight to Labuschagne off Kuhnemann," said Murali Karthik.

Gill was then joined by Cheteshwar Pujara and the duo kept the scoreboard moving. The young Indian opener justified his inclusion in the playing XI with a composed half-century as India scored at a fair clip to reach 129 for one at lunch on the third day of the fourth Test. India were 351 runs behind Australia’s first-innings score of 480.

