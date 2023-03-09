Home » Cricket Home » IND vs AUS 4th Test: Steve Smith Wins Toss, Australia to Bat First; Shami Replaces Siraj

IND vs AUS 4th Test: Steve Smith Wins Toss, Australia to Bat First; Shami Replaces Siraj

Steve Smith won the toss ahead of IND vs AUS 4th Test, Australia to bat first, Mohammed Shami replaced Mohammed Siraj

Advertisement

Curated By: Cricketnext Staff

News18.com

Last Updated: March 09, 2023, 09:33 IST

Ahmedabad, India

Indian players, PM Modi, Australian players and PM Albanese during national anthems (Twitter image)
Indian players, PM Modi, Australian players and PM Albanese during national anthems (Twitter image)

Australian captain Steve Smith won the toss and elected to bat first in the series decider between India and Australia, the fourth Test in Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium on Thursday, March 9.

Ahead of the toss, both nations’ Prime Ministers, Narendra Modi as well as Anthony Albanese were felicitated by BCCI, and they awarded the cap to both captains, Rohit Sharma and Steve.

At toss meanwhile, Smith called right and elected to bat first.

Teams:

Advertisement
RELATED NEWS

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Srikar Bharat(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav

Australia: Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith(c), Peter Handscomb, Cameron Green, Alex Carey(w), Mitchell Starc, Todd Murphy, Matthew Kuhnemann, Nathan Lyon

(More to follow..)

Get the latest Cricket News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Cricketnext StaffA team of reporters, writers and editors brings you news, analyses, features, li...Read More

first published: March 09, 2023, 09:32 IST
last updated: March 09, 2023, 09:33 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Shanaya Kapoor Is A Sight For Sore Eyes In Stylish Bikinis As She Holidays In Maldives, See Her Sexy Pictures

+10PHOTOS

Disha Patani Sets Internet On Fire In Bold Lingerie-inspired Bodysuit, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures