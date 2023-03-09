IND vs AUS 4th Test: Steve Smith Wins Toss, Australia to Bat First; Shami Replaces Siraj

Australian captain Steve Smith won the toss and elected to bat first in the series decider between India and Australia, the fourth Test in Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium on Thursday, March 9.

Ahead of the toss, both nations’ Prime Ministers, Narendra Modi as well as Anthony Albanese were felicitated by BCCI, and they awarded the cap to both captains, Rohit Sharma and Steve.

At toss meanwhile, Smith called right and elected to bat first.

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Srikar Bharat(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav

Australia: Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith(c), Peter Handscomb, Cameron Green, Alex Carey(w), Mitchell Starc, Todd Murphy, Matthew Kuhnemann, Nathan Lyon

(More to follow..)

