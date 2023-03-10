IND vs AUS, 4th Test: Khawaja Breaks 44-year-old Australian Record with his Stubborn Innings in Ahmedabad

The fourth Test between India and Australia in Ahmedabad eventually turned out to be an Usman Khawaja show after the hosts won the toss and opted to bat. The stylish opening batter was emotional on the opening day of the final Test after he notched a Test hundred on Indian soil. He, in fact, getting a century this time was special because it came after carrying drinks in the last couple of India tours. Khawaja ended the first day with an unbeaten 104 and he was no different on Saturday when he walked out with Cameron Green.

India vs Australia, 4th Test Day 2 - LIVE

Advertisement

The duo stitched a massive partnership of 208 runs for the fifth wicket, troubling India throughout the first session of the second day. Green departed after scoring a valuable 114 while Carey (0) and Starc (6) were dismissed cheaply. But Khawaja remained unfazed. He went for the team with 180 runs against his name and helped Australia cross the 400-run mark.

Meanwhile, Khawaja reached a magnificent milestone during his stubborn innings against India. As he faced the 393rd delivery of his innings, he set the record for the longest Test innings played by an Australian batter against India in India. He went past the 44-year-long record of Graham Yallop who faced 392 deliveries and scored 167 in Kolkata, back in 1979. Stand-in captain Steve Smith stands third on the list for having faced 361 deliveries during his innings in Ranchi in 2017.

Khawaja faced a total of 422 deliveries during his stay in the middle before falling prey to Axar Patel after the tea break. Surprisingly, it was only the second wicket for the left-arm off-spinner in this series.

ALSO READ | WATCH: Ashwin Brings Respite for India, Removes Green & Carey in Same Over

Khawaja fell for 180, scored with the help of 21 boundaries. He now stands third in terms of the highest individual score by an Aussie batter in India. Former cricketer Late Dean Jones is on the top of the list with 210, scored in Chennai in 1986, followed by Matthew Hayden (203 in Chennai in 2001). Fourth is Steve Smith who was stranded at 178 not out in Ranchi in 2017.

Advertisement

Khawaja now has the most runs in Test cricket since January 1, 2023. In 8 innings, he has scored 528 runs at an average of 75.4. New Zealand batters Tom Blundell (399) and Tom Latham (334), England’s Harry Brook (329) and Joe Root (319) follow next.

Get the latest Cricket News here