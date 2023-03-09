IND vs AUS 4th Test: Virat Kohli Spotted Munching At Second Slip, Shares Snack With Shreyas Iyer Later - Watch

Virat Kohli is an animated character both on and off the pitch. Ever since giving up the captaincy in all three formats, Kohli has been seen in a jolly avatar on the field these days, sometimes dancing his heart out, and on other occasions snacking in between overs.

Yes, you read that right, during the first session on Day 1 of the fourth Test between India and Australia, the former Indian captain was spotted snacking on a protein bar, and he also shared the snack with his teammate Shreyas Iyer.

Usually the 34-year-old is very careful about his diet and his fitness, although recently it seems that Virat Kohli’s inner foodie has taken over.

Earlier in the second Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy in Delhi, Kohli was spotted lamenting his dismissal in an animated fashion although his expression instantly changed as he was offered ‘Kulche Chole’.

After India’s victory, head coach Rahul Dravid even revealed that the legendary batter had offered the same to the veteran coach as well.

The parcel that Virat had received in Delhi completely changed his mood and Dravid revealed later that it was Kulche Chole that brought out an interesting reaction from Kohli.

A similar incident happened on Day 1, Kohli was seen munching on a protein bar ahead of the start of the 22nd over to be bowled by Mohammed Shami.

The former Indian skipper stood at slip and was spotted eating the protein bar before Marnus Labuschagne took the strike. Later, he put the same inside his pocket as Shami bowled the first delivery of the over and the Aussie batter defended it.

Watch:

Kohli was later spotted sharing the snack with Shreyas Iyer who stood at third slip. At first, Iyer refused the offer although he changed his mind later and grabbed the bar.

Just two deliveries later, Shami removed Labuschagne, with a peach of a delivery to pick up India’s second wicket.

At Lunch, Australia put up a total of 75/2, with skipper Steve Smith joining hands with Khawaja who smashed a fifty to give the visitors a steady start in the second session of the day.

