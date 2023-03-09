IND vs AUS 4th Test: We Allowed Game to Drift With Second New Ball, Says India Bowling Coach Paras Mhambrey

Team India bowling coach Paras Mhambrey admitted India leaked too many runs after taking the new ball in the third session of Day 1 in the fourth and final Test of Border-Gavaskar Trophy. India took the second new ball after 81 overs and they went on to leak 54 runs in the last 9 overs of the day. Cameron Green (49*) counter-attacked the Indian bowlers and hit six boundaries against the new ball. He got good support from Usman Khawaja who also completed his century with a boundary in the last over of the day.

“Wicket is good to bat. Runs were difficult to score against the old ball. We allowed game to drift with second new ball. We gave some extra runs with the second new ball," Mhambrey said in the press conference after Day 1.

Advertisement

India vs Australia 4th Test Day 1 Live Score

The Indian spinners who displayed good show with the ball in the first three Tests failed to create any major impact on Day 1 of the Ahmedabad Test. However, Mhambrey suggested that the pitch will start assisting spinners from the last session on the second day.

“There might be little turn, maybe last session tomorrow, there will be something for spinners. Tomorrow you could see Axar bowl a long spell in the morning session," the Indian team bowling coach said.

The 50-year-old further said that it will be tough for the batters to face the old ball.

Advertisement

“Bowlers have played a lot of cricket to adjust according to wickets. We knew batting and scoring will be tough against the old ball," he added.

Also Read | India vs Australia 4th Test: A Day of Attrition and Application at Narendra Modi Stadium

He further heaped praises on Khawaja for his sensational century and he took his time and didn’t take any risk throughout the day. He frustrated the Indian bowlers with his rock-solid defence.

Advertisement

“Usman Khawaja played really well, played sensibly. His role was to play the anchor sheet. Someone had to play that role," he said.

At stumps, Australia posted 255/4 on Day 1 with Khwaja (104*) had Cameron Green (49*) in the middle. India have to take wickets early on Day 2 to bounce back as the visitors are currently well ahead in the game.

Get the latest Cricket News here