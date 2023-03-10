IND vs AUS 4th Test: Why Australian Players Are Wearing Black Armbands on Day 2?

Australian players took to the field against India on Day 2 of the fourth Test while wearing black armbands on Friday as they paid their respects to skipper Pat Cummins’ mother Maria, who passed away earlier on Thursday.

Cummins had earlier left the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023 to return back home to be by his ailing mother’s side as she suffered from illness.

In Cummins’ absence, Steve Smith was named the stand-in captain, whereas Cricket Australia on Friday morning confirmed the passing away of Cummins’ mother.

As a consequence, all the Australian players will be wearing black armbands as a token of respect to Cummins and his family.

“We are deeply saddened at the passing of Maria Cummins overnight. On behalf of Australian Cricket, we extend our heartfelt condolences to Pat, the Cummins family and their friends. The Australian Men’s team will today wear black armbands as a mark of respect," read the tweet from Cricket Australia.

Cummins’ mother had first been diagnosed with breast cancer in 2005 and she had been very ill in recent weeks, thus Cummins returned back to Sydney.

The BCCI also tweeted and sent their condolences to Cummins and his family.

“On behalf of Indian Cricket, we express our sadness at the passing away of Pat Cummins mother. Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family in this difficult period," read the tweet.

