IND vs AUS Highlights 4th Test Day 3 Updates: India 289/3 at Stump, Trail Australia by 191 After Shubman Gill Century

Curated By: Feroz Khan
Last Updated: March 11, 2023, 17:14 IST
Ahmedabad, India
Highlights IND vs AUS 4th Test: India finished the third day’s play with 289/3, still 191 runs behind Australia in the fourth Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy. Virat Kohli scored his first Test half-century in over a year. He took 107 deliveries to reach there. Shubman Gill fell after scoring 128 off 235 with Nathan Lyon trapping him LBW midway through the final session. Read More
Shubman Gill scored a second Test century to lead India’s reply on the third day of the fourth Test against Australia in Ahmedabad on Saturday. Gill was superb and in complete control of the innings as he scored 128 before being trapped lbw in the final session of the day. He stitched important partnerships with first his captain Rohit Sharma, then with Cheteshwar Pujara and finally with Virat Kohli to lead his team’s progress towards Australian first innings total of 480-all out. Both Rohit and Pujara got the starts but neither converted them. Rohit fell on 35, against the run of play while Pujara was trapped lbw by Todd Murphy on 42. Gill added 74 with Rohit while with Pujara, he stitched a century stand (113 runs). With Kohli, the partnership was worth 58 runs as Australia were made to work hard for wickets. Kohli scored his first Test fifty in over a year and was unbeaten on 59 at stumps. He has Ravindra Jadeja for company who is unbeaten on 16. India are 289/3 and trail Australia by 191 runs.
STUMPS! Ravindra Jadeja with a solid front foot defensive shot off Nathan Lyon who lets out a wide smile, probably thankful the day has finally come to an end. It’s been a day when Australians have toiled hard on the field. For India, it was a good day with the bat. Shubman Gill was the star of the show as he scored a century - his second in Test cricket and first on Indian soil. He scored 128 before being trapped lbw by Lyon. Virat Kohli made a nervy start but then settled down to score a half-century and at stumps was unbeaten on 59 off 128. Australia took a wicket in each of the three sessions. India 289/3 in 99 overs, trail by 191 runs. Batting alongside Kohli is Ravindra Jadeja on 16.
So the new ball is with Mitchell Starc and he’s joined by Matthew Kuhnemann from the other end. A single and a leg-bye off Starc. After patiently batting for 42 deliveries without hitting any boundary, Ravindra Jadeja charges forward and launches one from Kuhnemann over long-on for a six. 9 runs from the over. India 282/3 in 96 overs, trail by 198 runs. Virat Kohli 55*, Ravindra Jadeja 13*
With 20 minutes left for the Day 3 to conclude, Australia have finally taken the new ball. India 271/3, trail by 209 runs.
FIFTY! Virat Kohli brings up a patient half-century. This is his first half-century in Test cricket since January 2022, would you believe it? Took him 107 deliveries to reach there. And he was left waiting to celebrate since the umpires were checking if he was a run short while going for a second run - replay shows he had made it.
Meanwhile, Virat Kohli has completed 4000 Test runs in India, took just 50 Tests to reach there. Sachin Tendulkar with 7216 runs from 94 Tests has scored the most Test runs in India.
Things have quietened down. Ravindra Jadeja has crawled to 4 off 34. Virat Kohli is on 45 off 100. Nathan Lyon and Todd Murphy continue Australia’s hunt for a wicket. A couple of them before the end of today’s play will be huge. India seem determined to end the day without further damage. Who will prevail? India 263/3 in 91 overs, trail by 217 runs.
Well, as per the official timings, not long from now but considering the number of overs remaining for the day, we may have to extend till 5 pm IST and still Australia won’t have 90 overs today. Can’t blame them entirely - it’s been a punishing day on the field, lots of extended breaks because of the heat.
Australia haven’t taken the new ball yet. Probably they are spooked by what happened yesterday when India took the new ball - runs started flowing. They would want to delay it as much as possible and take few wickets as well. Meanwhile, there was a long chat between Virat Kohli and Steve Smith with the former pointing towards his bat. And then Marnus Labuschagne chimed in. Exchanging notes on bats. Smith would want Kohli to not score many though. India 258/3 in 88 overs, trail by 222 runs.
Virat Kohli breaks the shackles. This one as turning down the leg-side and Kohli waited and played it late to send the ball rushing towards fine leg region for a four - his fifth of the innings. He moves to 42 off 89. Ravindra Jadeja is batting on 3 off 21. India 258/3 in 87 overs, trail by 222 runs. Drinks Break.
The conditions couldn’t be better for Virat Kohli to register a big score. He hasn’t scored a Test century since 2019 and judging by the way this pitch has been playing, Kohli should get one should he be patient enough, take some lesson from his junior Shubman Gill. He’s currently batting on 38 off 77. India 254/3 in 84 overs, trail by 226 runs.
Oh a loud appeal for LBW against Ravindra Jadeja who took a big stride forward for a defensive shot. Todd Murphy and co are convinced and go for the review. after the on-field umpire turns down their appeal. And it’s an inside edge before the ball crashed onto the pad. Australia have lost their second review.
With a quick single, Virat Kohli brings up India’s 250 in 81.3 overs. Interestingly, it’s Ravindra Jadeja who has walked in ahead of Shreyas Iyer. India trail by 230 runs.
WICKET! And Australia have an important breakthrough. Shubman Gill was batting without any trouble. Looks like a little lapse of concentration has proved to be his fall - due credit to the cramps. This one turned and Gill on backfoot as he’s beaten on the edge to be struck on the pad. The on-field umpire raised the finger but Gill reviewed. Ball tracker predicted it would have hit the stumps. End of an excellent innings from Gill - he scored 128 off 235 with the help of 12 fours and a six. India 245/3 in 78.4 overs, trails by 235 runs.
A length delivery from Mitchell Starc and Virat Kohli guides it pas the first slip for a four. 8 runs from the over. India 243/2 in 77 overs, trail by 237 runs.
With a couple, Virat Kohli brings up his fifty-run partnership for the third wicket with Shubman Gill. Meanwhile, Gill was struggling with his foot - possibly a cramp so will now be more careful of taking those quick singles now. India 238/2 in 76.2 overs.
He has consumed 228 deliveries, batted today under the baking Ahmedabad sun but Shubman Gill is still not shying away from stealing a quick single here and there. The latest being off Mitchell Starc after pushing one towards mid-off from where Travis Head made a direct hit at the non-striker’s end. Third umpire was summoned but Gill was comfortably in. India 228/3 in 75 overs, trail by 252 runs.
So after having seen off the initial few deliveries, Virat Kohli says it’s time to bring out the big shots. And Mitchell Starc continues to leak runs - not a good day for him. A full delivery and Kohli drives it through mid-off region for his first boundary. And then Starc drifts onto the legs allowing Kohli to clip it away for an easy four. 8 runs from it. IND 222/2 in 73 overs, trail by 258 runs.
So after a few quiet overs, it’s Shubman Gill who finds the gap through midwicket off Nathan Lyon flicking one away for his 12th four of the innings. This is a good opportunity for Gill to get a double-century. He’s batting on 120 - still a long way to go though. India 214/2 in 72 overs, trail by 266 runs
With a single, Shubman Gill brings up India’s 200 in 68.3 overs. The hosts now trail by 280 runs.
Shubman Gill brings out the reverse sweep against Todd Murphy and the ball goes past the backward point region for a four. Off the next over, Virat Kohli gets a couple off Nathan Lyon pushing one past the slip region - the only scoring shot of the over. India 198/2 in 67 overs, trail by 282 runs.
Off the final delivery of the over of Todd Murphy, Virat Kohli came forward for a defensive shot but was beaten on the outside edge as the keeper collected the ball. There was a loud appeal. And then a discussion with captain Steve Smith the most animated of all as he enquired his bowler, fielder and keeper if any one them heard a sound. He looked mighty disappointed after not getting the desired response. India 191/2 in 65 overs, trail by 289 runs.
Nathan Lyon has bowled his heart out. Has been not easy to deal with but hasn’t got a wicket so far. One wicket each to Matthew Kuhnemann and Todd Murphy. India still trailing by 292 runs. Shubman Gill on 103, Virat Kohli 0*.
So another session comes to an end. It was headed completely India’s way but for Todd Murphy who landed a late breakthrough when he trapped Cheteshwar Pujara LBW on 42. It was Shubman Gill who put on a show - Australia had plugged all the gaps, cut down boundaries. Gill showed immense patience, waited for the right deliveries to score runs and was rewarded with a century. Virat Kohli has joined Gill. India 188/2 in 63 overs, trail by 292 runs.
WICKET! The partnership has been broken soon after Shubman Gill completed his hundred. Cheteshwar Pujara reviewed this LBW decision but the on-field decision is upheld. A tossed up delivery on the middle as Pujara came forward but was beaten on the inside edge. Todd Murphy and co went up in unison; the umpire raised his finger. Pujara reviewed but no spike on Ultra-edge and ball tracker showed four reds. Pujara scored 42. IND 187/2 in 61.6 overs, trail by 293 runs.
HUNDRED! Shubman Gill reaches his second Test hundred with a boundary. A sweep to fine leg region gets him to the milestone. This is his fist Test ton in India. An excellent knock this one. it has required him to show immense patience.
Two offspinners in operation. Nathan Lyon from one end and Todd Murphy from the other. Shubman Gill is just eight runs away from what a century. Cheteshwar Pujara is eight away from his fifty. IND 177/1 in 60 overs, trail by 303 runs.
Rohit and Gill finished the day 2 with India 444 runs behind. This was after Usman Khawaja and Cameron Green helped Australia post 480 on the scoreboard in the first innings. Khawaja scored 180 runs, while Green hit his maiden Test century – 114 to put India on the back foot.
“You can go to bed feeling a lot better instead of having just three wickets in your kitty,” Ashwin said after the end of the second day’s play in the series-deciding fourth Test.
“It does feel good as you end up with a good bag of wickets, even if you don’t bowl sometimes, you feel good about it. I will go to bed tonight a bit early and a bit happier.” Ashwin has taken 24 wickets in the series so far with an innings left to bowl, but his 6/91 in 47.2 overs will certainly go down as one of his best efforts on a flat deck, after having got a chance to ply his trade on some of the spinner-friendly conditions.
“We expected the wicket to play well but not as slow as it did. So let’s hope that it gets tougher to bat on as the game goes on,” he said after claiming his 32nd five-wicket haul.
“You feel more like a Test cricketer when you’ve got that monkey off your back, so it is nice to tick that off in a way. It’s so special,” Green told reporters at the end of the day’s play.
He got a few loose deliveries, especially from Umesh Yadav, which helped him quickly get into the 90s before completing his maiden ton.
“I think I might have got a bit lucky, I got from 70 to 80, to 90 pretty quickly, so that probably helped a bit, not having too much time to think about it, that’s all.”
With a top score of 84 in his previous 19 outings, this innings was certainly special.
News18 Live Blog Team