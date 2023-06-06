WTC Final 2023, India vs Australia Live Streaming: How to Watch IND vs AUS WTC Final Match on TV, Online

IND vs AUS WTC final 2023 live streaming: After two years of riveting cricket, the second cycle of the World Test Championship (WTC) is set to come to an end with the summit clash of WTC final 2023 between India and Australia. The two powerhouses of international cricket- India and Australia- will be involved in the WTC final, scheduled to start from June 7 at the Kennington Oval in London.

Team India, under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, made it to the showpiece fixture after winning the Border-Gavaskar Trophy earlier this year against the Aussies. In the WTC final, India will be without key figures like Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer and Jasprit Bumrah. Indian cricket team had reached the final of the inaugural WTC cycle but in the summit clash they were defeated by New Zealand.

Meanwhile, Australia qualified for the final game having finished the league stage at the top spot. Josh Hazelwood, Australia’s ace pacer, has been ruled out of the game due to a side strain. The 32-year-old has been replaced by Michael Neser in the 15-member Australia squad.

When will the India vs Australia, WTC Final 2023 match be played?

India vs Australia World Test Championship Final 2023 will start from June 7.

Where will the India vs Australia, WTC Final 2023 match be played?

The India vs Australia World Test Championship final 2023 will be played at the Kennington Oval in London.

What time will the India vs Australia, WTC Final 2023 match start?

The India vs Australia World Test Championship final will begin at 3:00 pm IST.

How to live stream India vs Australia, WTC final 2023 match?

The India vs Australia World Test Championship final 2023 can be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

How to watch India vs Australia, WTC Final 2023 match on TV?

The India vs Australia World Test Championship final will be telecast live on Star Sports Network.

What are the probable XIs of India and Australia for the WTC Final 2023?