India vs Australia Live Score, 4th Test Day 3: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill Aim For Big Scores as IND Trail by 444 Runs

The pitch didn’t provide much assistance to the bowlers on the first two days and if the things remain same it is going to cause worries for the Australian team.

Rohit (17 batting) and Shubman (18 batting) were at the crease at the draw of stumps with India still 444 runs behind.

The two Indian batters have been in good recently it will be crucial for the hosts for the duo to come up big on Day 3 of the fourth and final Test in Ahmedabad.

While Usman Khawaja and Cameron Green helped Australia post 480 on the scoreboard in the first innings. Khawaja scored 180 runs, while Green hit his maiden Test century – 114 to put India on the back foot.

“You can go to bed feeling a lot better instead of having just three wickets in your kitty,” Ashwin said after the end of the second day’s play in the series-deciding fourth Test.

“It does feel good as you end up with a good bag of wickets, even if you don’t bowl sometimes, you feel good about it. I will go to bed tonight a bit early and a bit happier.” Ashwin has taken 24 wickets in the series so far with an innings left to bowl, but his 6/91 in 47.2 overs will certainly go down as one of his best efforts on a flat deck, after having got a chance to ply his trade on some of the spinner-friendly conditions.

“We expected the wicket to play well but not as slow as it did. So let’s hope that it gets tougher to bat on as the game goes on,” he said after claiming his 32nd five-wicket haul.

“You feel more like a Test cricketer when you’ve got that monkey off your back, so it is nice to tick that off in a way. It’s so special,” Green told reporters at the end of the day’s play.

He got a few loose deliveries, especially from Umesh Yadav, which helped him quickly get into the 90s before completing his maiden ton.

“I think I might have got a bit lucky, I got from 70 to 80, to 90 pretty quickly, so that probably helped a bit, not having too much time to think about it, that’s all.”

With a top score of 84 in his previous 19 outings, this innings was certainly special.

Get the latest Cricket News here