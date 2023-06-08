IND vs AUS Highlights, WTC Final Day 2: India 151/5 at Stumps, Trail Australia by 318 Runs

Curated By: Amrit Santlani
Last Updated: June 08, 2023, 22:38 IST
London, United Kingdom (UK)
Four runs in the final over of the day, bowled by Mitchell Starc. India have reached 151/5 in 38 overs with Ajinkya Rahane (29*) and KS Bharat (5*) the two unbeaten batters. Another day goes Australia’s way as they take another giant step towards potentially winning this contest. India have lost all their top batters including Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli. Ravindra Jadeja did well with a strokeful 48 but was undone by Nathan Lyon late into the day.
KS Bharat tries to leave as Mitchell Starc gets extra bounce. The ball hits him on the elbow before flying over gully as he takes two leg byes. Team physio is out again as Bharat looks in some pain.
Right after Nathan Lyon took a wicket, Australia captain Pat Cummins replaces him with Scott Boland whose over results in a couple of singles. The final delivery struck Bharat on the gloves before hitting him on the chest as Ajinkya Rahane called him for a quick run. Team physio summoned.
Mitchell Starc continues to bowl in the 140kphs. KS Bharat is the new batter in the middle. He gets off the mark with drive through point for a couple. Australia continue to maintain a tight grip over this WTC final.
WICKET! Natan Lyon makes an early impact. And it’s the big wicket of Ravindra Jadeja who stands in disbelief that he has ended up edging one to the slip off the offspinner after having done all the hard work. Jadeja with a forward defensive shot and the ball turns to kiss the outside edge and Steve Smith at slip makes no mistake. Jadeja made 48 off 51.
Mitchell Starc comes back into the attack. His second delivery is steered to third man region as Ravindra Jadeja opens the face of the bat to use the pace to guide it. Starc draws an edge as Jadeja goes for a defensive shot but the ball flies between a diving Cameron Green at gully and slip fielder. 13 runs in it.
Offspinner Nathan Lyon introduced. Three singles in his first over. Lyon is the most successful offspinner in Australian Test history - 482 wickets in 119 Tests.
Scott Boland errs in length - overpitches to Ravindra Jadeja and gets punished with a boundary - driven through covers. 5 runs from it. Jadeja moves to 35 off 44.
With a single, Ajinkya Rahane brings up his 50-run partnership with Ravindra Jadeja. These two have done well to dig in. Time to make it big. Easier said than done though. The Aussies are going to be relentless with their attack.
Cameron Green delivers a lifter and it moves to evade everyone, rushing away for four byes. The current partnership is now worth 49. Ravindra Jadeja has made 31 off 43 while Ajinkya Rahane is on 22 off 51.
Ajinkya Rahane unleashes an excellent cover drive after Scott Boland bowls full and gets his fourth four of the innings. A solid partnership this one with a little rub of the green (remember Pat Cummins overstepping?)
Ajinkya Rahane was quite lucky that Pat Cummins overstepped
The physio is out to conduct the mandatory concussion test on Ajinkya Rahane who has just copped a blow to his helmet. A short delivery from Cameron Green and Rahane missed the pull shot. The ball lobbed to third slip as Australia appeal for a catch.
Ravindra Jadeja goes big - a flick over square leg region to send the ball sailing over the boundary. A stung Scott Boland was then stopped midway with Jadeja not being ready. Boland followed it with one that moved away beating the Indian’s outside edge who nodded in acknowledgement.
Cameron Green continues from one end. Starts with a full delivery outside off and Ravindra Jadeja pushes it through mid-off sending Pat Cummins on a futile chase as the ball touches the boundary. 5 runs from it.
Scott Boland has been brought back. And he starts with a maiden over. The current partnership is now worth 29 runs for the fifth wicket.
Superb running from Ravindra Jadeja as he plays one towards the point region and straightaway asks for two runs and gets them comfortably. 100 comes up for India as well. They trail by 369 runs.
Pat Cummins continues. A single off the first delivery followed by five dot balls. Fear Ajinkya Rahane isn’t looking quite at home in the middle since that blow to his fingers. Time for drinks break.
Ravindra Jadeja has belted a couple of fours in the over of Mitchell Starc. He first drove one through mid-off for a four and then later, whipped the third delivery to backward square leg region for four more. 9 runs from it.
Ball tracker has predicted Ajinkya Rahane would have been out if Pat Cummins had not overstepped. Meanwhile, Ajinkya Rahane lines up for a defensive shot but misses as it bounces higher than he anticipated and hits him on the finger. He takes off his gloves and physio is summoned.
A huge sigh of relief from Ajinkya Rahane as he was given out LBW. Rahane, batting on 17, reviewed but replay shows Pat Cummins had overstepped.
Mitchell Starc starts his new over by bowling full to Ravindra Jadeja who thwacks it back past the non-striker’s end for a four. Five dot balls follow including one resulting in a loud appeal for LBW but it was probably going to miss the leg stump.
A couple of no balls in the over by Pat Cummins. There was a loud appeal for LBW against Ravindra Jadeja but Australia didn’t review. It wouldn’t have mattered as Cummin had overstepped. 7 runs in it.
RavindraJadeja walks in at no. 6. The first delivery to him results in an inside edge before he tries to flick one away but gets a leading edge instead. A wicket and one run in the over of Mitchell Starc. Australia on top.
OUT! Excellent delivery from Mitchel Starc as he surprises Virat Kohli with extra bounce at 88 miles an hour who couldn’t have done much with the delivery as it hits him on the thumb to fly over the slip cordon but Steve Smith times his jump perfectly for a superb catch. Kohli scored 14.
Pat Cummins brings himself back into the attack. After the ball has been changed, Cummins starts with a short delivery and Ajinkya Rahane pulls it away to square leg region for a four. And then Cummins with the nip backer to beat the inside edge of Rahane. 4 runs in it.
The umpires are testing the ball’s condition and aren’t happy with its shape. It will be replaced. A little hold up in play.
Beautiful drive through mid-off from Virat Kohli as he gets his second boundary of the innings - full from Mitchell Starc and it gets the treatment. 6 runs from the over of Starc as he starts a fresh spell.
Cameron Green continues and he oversteps resulting in a no ball. When he overpitched one to Ajinkya Rahane, was driven through covers for a triple. 6 runs from it.
Ajinkya Rahane gets off the mark in style. Scott Boland goes short and wide. Rahane accepts the challenge and brings out the cut shot to send the ball flying over the slip cordon for a four. 4 runs from it.
IND vs AUS WTC Final: Australia finish the second day’s play on top after their pacer followed the good work done by their batters early on. They have gotten rid of five India batters.
Ravindra Jadeja and Ajinkya Rahane offered some resistance with a 71-run stand. Jadeja was batting well with seven fours and a six in his 48 before being dismissed by Nathan Lyon.
Mitchell Starc surprised Virat Kohli with extra bounce to have him caught in the slip cordon on 14, leaving India in trouble.
India’s hopes of recovery were already dented at the start of the final session when Cameron Green got rid of Cheteshwar Pujara on 14.
Australia strengthen their position in the game by dismissing Rohit Sharma (15) and Shubman Gill (13) early after Australia posted 469. The Indian openers started strong but the duo failed to tackle the inswingers.
India were 37/2 at the tea-break after Mohammed Siraj claimed a four-fer as Australia were bowled out for 469 in their first innings at the World Test Championship Final.
The Aussies hold an edge over Rohit Sharma and Co by posting a formidable total while batting first at the Oval, London.
A good session for India as they picked four wickets in it but Australia wouldn’t be unhappy as despite losing wickets, they have kept scoring at a decent rate. 24 overs, 95 runs and four wickets in the morning session.
Steve Smith scored 121 before falling to Shardul Thakur as India continued to hit back in the morning session of second day’s play.
Travis Head scored 163 before being dismissed by Mohammed Siraj. Head added 285 runs for the fourth wicket with Steve Smith. Earlier, with consecutive boundaries, Smith reached his century in the first over of the second day of the WTC final against India.
Rohit Sharma-led Team India will be looking to make a strong start on Day 2 of the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia after Travis Head and Steve Smith put Pat Cummins’ side in a commanding position at the Oval on Wednesday, June 7.
The WTC final 2023 got underway in London and it was a positive start for India who won the toss and Rohit decided to bowl first, making some eyebrows raise with his choice to leave out Ravichandran Ashwin and go with Ravindra Jadeja and four pacers.
The move did pay dividends at the start as India were able to remove Usman Khawaja early however, David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne did rebuild the innings before they both departed by the start of the second session.
Australia were 76/3 when Mohammed Shami’s peace of a delivery rattled Labuschagne’s stumps, with Travis Head coming out to join Steve Smith as they set out to rebuild.
The Australian pair would end up smashing 251 runs together by the end of play on Day 1, putting Cummins’ side firmly in command as they reached 327/3 at Stumps and India were under the cosh.
Warner was looking like the architect-in-chief early on as he smashed 46 in 60 balls before KS Bharat’s stunning catch brought about an abrupt end to the veteran’s inning.
Smith played at his own pace while Head scored runs at will as the pair of them took the game away from India. The Australian vice-captain scored 95 in 227 balls including 14 boundaries whereas Head scored at a blistering strike rate of 93, reaching 146 in 156 balls.
None of the Indian bowlers’ economy was under 3 at the end of the play on Day 1 highlighting just how expensive the Indian attack was. Shami, Shardul Thakur and Mohammed Siraj all got a wicket each but none of them could find a breakthrough to trouble Head and Smith.
With Australia firmly in command ahead of Day 2 on Thursday, Rohit’s side will be looking to make inroads with some early wickets while Head would eye his half-century and Smith edges closer to his century.
In the end, the move to bench Ravichandran Ashwin may have back-fired but it remains to be seen whether Jadeja can prove his worth having started ahead of the number 1 ranked Test bowler.
