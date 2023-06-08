IND vs AUS Highlights, WTC Final Day 2: India 151/5 at Stumps, Trail Australia by 318 Runs

IND vs AUS WTC Final: Australia finish the second day’s play on top after their pacer followed the good work done by their batters early on. They have gotten rid of five India batters.

Ravindra Jadeja and Ajinkya Rahane offered some resistance with a 71-run stand. Jadeja was batting well with seven fours and a six in his 48 before being dismissed by Nathan Lyon.

Mitchell Starc surprised Virat Kohli with extra bounce to have him caught in the slip cordon on 14, leaving India in trouble.

India’s hopes of recovery were already dented at the start of the final session when Cameron Green got rid of Cheteshwar Pujara on 14.

Australia strengthen their position in the game by dismissing Rohit Sharma (15) and Shubman Gill (13) early after Australia posted 469. The Indian openers started strong but the duo failed to tackle the inswingers.

India were 37/2 at the tea-break after Mohammed Siraj claimed a four-fer as Australia were bowled out for 469 in their first innings at the World Test Championship Final.

The Aussies hold an edge over Rohit Sharma and Co by posting a formidable total while batting first at the Oval, London.

A good session for India as they picked four wickets in it but Australia wouldn’t be unhappy as despite losing wickets, they have kept scoring at a decent rate. 24 overs, 95 runs and four wickets in the morning session.

Steve Smith scored 121 before falling to Shardul Thakur as India continued to hit back in the morning session of second day’s play.

Travis Head scored 163 before being dismissed by Mohammed Siraj. Head added 285 runs for the fourth wicket with Steve Smith. Earlier, with consecutive boundaries, Smith reached his century in the first over of the second day of the WTC final against India.

Rohit Sharma-led Team India will be looking to make a strong start on Day 2 of the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia after Travis Head and Steve Smith put Pat Cummins’ side in a commanding position at the Oval on Wednesday, June 7.

The WTC final 2023 got underway in London and it was a positive start for India who won the toss and Rohit decided to bowl first, making some eyebrows raise with his choice to leave out Ravichandran Ashwin and go with Ravindra Jadeja and four pacers.

The move did pay dividends at the start as India were able to remove Usman Khawaja early however, David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne did rebuild the innings before they both departed by the start of the second session.

Australia were 76/3 when Mohammed Shami’s peace of a delivery rattled Labuschagne’s stumps, with Travis Head coming out to join Steve Smith as they set out to rebuild.

The Australian pair would end up smashing 251 runs together by the end of play on Day 1, putting Cummins’ side firmly in command as they reached 327/3 at Stumps and India were under the cosh.

Warner was looking like the architect-in-chief early on as he smashed 46 in 60 balls before KS Bharat’s stunning catch brought about an abrupt end to the veteran’s inning.

Smith played at his own pace while Head scored runs at will as the pair of them took the game away from India. The Australian vice-captain scored 95 in 227 balls including 14 boundaries whereas Head scored at a blistering strike rate of 93, reaching 146 in 156 balls.

None of the Indian bowlers’ economy was under 3 at the end of the play on Day 1 highlighting just how expensive the Indian attack was. Shami, Shardul Thakur and Mohammed Siraj all got a wicket each but none of them could find a breakthrough to trouble Head and Smith.

With Australia firmly in command ahead of Day 2 on Thursday, Rohit’s side will be looking to make inroads with some early wickets while Head would eye his half-century and Smith edges closer to his century.

In the end, the move to bench Ravichandran Ashwin may have back-fired but it remains to be seen whether Jadeja can prove his worth having started ahead of the number 1 ranked Test bowler.