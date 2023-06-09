IND vs AUS Highlights, World Test Championship Final Day 3: Australia 123/4 at Stumps, Lead India by 296 Runs

Curated By: Aakash Biswas
IND vs AUS Day 3, WTC 2023 Final Highlights: Ravindra Jadeja struck twice in the third session that saw him getting rid of Travis Head and Steve Smith as Australia finished the day with 123/4 and an overall lead of 296 runs.
Smith and Marnus Labuschagne added a solid 62 runs for the third wicket before being separated by Jadeja. Read More
100 runs in 33 overs of the final session and three wickets. Mohammed Shami concludes the proceedings with two runs in what was his 10th over. Marnus Labuschagne remains unbeaten on 41 off 118 and giving him company is Cameron Green who has made 7 off 27. Ravindra Jadeja was the standout performer of the session with two big wickets in it as he removed Steve Smith and Travis Head - both scored century in the first innings - cheaply. Australia have extended their lead to 296 runs and India would want to limit it.
So a single from the over of Umesh Yadav in what is likely to be the second-last over of the third day’s play. 13 overs still have to be bowled but we know that won’t happen.
So the plan is clear from Australia - score only if there’s a 100 per cent chance of getting runs. No need to be fancy at all. Sit back and see through the overs. We’ll come back tomorrow and do the job.
Umesh Yadav brought back as well. And he starts with a short delivery which Marnus Labuschagne pulls away with ease to backward square leg region for a couple of runs. Two singles follow off the next two before Umesh finished with three dot balls.
The scoring rate has dropped just below 3 now. Mohammed Shami has been brought back for one last burst before the stumps. And he starts with a maiden. Australian batters have gone quiet - probably trying to play out the remaining time and come out fresh tomorrow morning.
Ravindra Jadeja could easily be the fastest bowler in the world (time taken to complete one over). Six dot balls in the over.
Cameron Green has joined Marnus Labuschagne in the middle. Mohammed Siraj bowls one wide and full to which Green offers a cover drive for four.
OUT! Ravindra Jadeja says, I’ll do it myself. A sharp return catch after Travis Head wanted to slam the wide delivery through covers but ends up hitting it back to Jadeja who has accounted for both the centurions of the first innings now.
DROPPED! Umesh Yadav sort of overran at deep midwicket after Travis Head went for a slogsweep against Ravindra Jadeja. And worse, ended up palming it over the boundary for a six.
Marnus Labuschagne had stepped up his scoring rate when Steve Smith was in the middle but once he exited, has gone into a shell. Has faced 100 deliveries and scored 36 runs off them.
Just a single from the over Ravindra Jadeja who has a smile about something. Now 21 overs still need to be bowled today. Unlikely they will be completed since we have just over 30 minutes of play remaining. Overs have been lost each day of this WTC final.
Mohammed Siraj has leaked 13 runs in the over. He first bowled a short ball that Travis Head pulled over the head of the fielder at fine leg - thanks to a top-edge for a six. And worse, Siraj had overstepped too. He then tried a short ball at Marnus Labuschagne and it was beyond everyone with a leaping KS Bharat unable to save it resulting in four byes.
Ravindra Jadeja continues. And he gets the ball to turn after pitching to which Travis Head gets forward for a drive but misses to be beaten on the inside edge. A maiden over.
So Travis Head, centurion of the first innings, is in the middle now. Will be interesting how he bats here. He was quite positive in the first dig but with the pitch slightly difficult now, will be employ the same plan? Meanwhile, Mohammed Siraj has been summoned back. He did disturb Head in the first innings with short deliveries before finally dislodging him.
That was gorgeous from Marnus Labuschagne
OUT! The wicket India wanted has come through Ravindra Jadeja. A massive breakthrough for India. Steve Smith goes for a wild slog after skipping down the track and gets a leading edge with Shardul Thakur running in to take the catch. Big wicket for India. Smith scored 34 off 47.
A quiet phase of play. Six dot balls from Shardul Thakur. Australia quiet comfortable right now.
Ravindra Jadeja sticking to the 90-100 kphs or thereabout region with his bowling speed. Solid defense from both Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne though. 3 runs in it.
Shardul Thakur continues. A single in it, off the final delivery as Marnus Labuschagne guides one wide of gully. And the players will take a drinks break.
Ravindra Jadeja draws an edge from Steve Smith but his hard luck as the ball lands short of Shubman Gill at slip and goes away for four. Smith then comes up with a paddle sweep to send the ball away for a couple of runs. 8 runs in it.
With a single, Steve Smith brings up the 50th run of his partnership with Marnus Labuschagne for the third wicket. Smith is batting on 24 off 40 while Labuschagne is on 33 off 72.
Ravindra Jadeja is bowling in the 90s with a couple of deliveries around 100 kph. Four runs in the over. Steve Smith skipped forward off the last delivery and defended it awkwardly towards the off-side.
Shardul Thakur back for a fresh spell and Marnus Labuschagne greets him with a four - a short delivery pulled with disdain. 6 runs from it. The partnership has grown to 44 runs.
Left-arm spin of Ravindra Jadeja introduced for the first time this innings. Five dot balls. Steve Smith flicked one fine leg for a couple of runs. Marnus Labuschagne on 26 off 60, Steve Smith on 19 off 32.
Lovely cover drive from Marnus Labuschagne! Mohammed Siraj keeps it full and Labuschagne leans forward to guide it for a four. Before that, Siraj aborted an LBW appeal after realising there was an inside edge. 5 runs in it.
Since Steve Smith’s arrival, things have changed quite dramatically. The pitch looked quite challenging, Indian bowlers were on song. However, Smith’s positive intent has sort of shifted the momentum. The pitch looks settled, the ball has gotten progressively older which could have contributed to it. 4 runs in the over of Umesh Yadav.
For the second time in the WTC Final, Usman Khawaja has been caught behind
Marnus Labuschagne steers one past the slip fielders sending Shubman Gill on a long chase who retrieves the ball but by then the Aussies have taken three runs which takes the score to 51/3 in 19.3 overs.
Five dot balls before Steve Smith plays the final for a quick single to move to 14 off 19. Marnus Labuschagne, on the other hand, has 16 off 49.
Mohammed Siraj back into the attack - first time this session replacing Mohammed Shami. Just a single thanks to an inside edge onto the pad.
Umesh Yadav took his first wicket of the match when he got rid of Usman Khawaja for 13 early in the final session.
Mohammed Siraj produced a brilliant spell and dismissed David Warner early in the innings but Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne displayed grit and resilience to take Australia to 23/1 at Tea on Day 3.
Earlier, Australia managed to take a vital 173-run first innings lead after bowling out India for 296.
At 152/6, the fear of India being bowled out quickly and being made to follow-on loomed large. But Ajinkya Rahane (89), who looked solid on day two and Shardul Thakur (51) shared a superb 109-run partnership off 145 balls for the seventh wicket to lead a superb fightback for India and avoid the ignominy of follow-on.
Ajinkya Rahane scored an unbeaten 89 while Shardul Thakur made 36 not out as India reached 260/6 in 60 overs at lunch, trailing Australia by 209 runs.
Thakur has been battered by Pat Cummins but credit to him for keeping Rahane a solid company. Australia continue to beat the edge on both the sides.
Rahane reached a fighting half-century with a six after India lost the wicket of overnight batter KS Bharat in the very first over of the day.
Two days have passed and Team India are yet to come on top of the game against Australia at the World Test Championship (WTC) final 2023 at The Oval. Though they returned with improved bowling tactics to break the Smith-Head partnership on the second day and eventually bundled out Australia for 469, they faltered with the bat and were tottering at 151 for 5 at stumps and are still 317 runs behind the Australian total.
The Indian top-order, comprising Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli, was back in the hut within 20 overs with none of the batters scoring more than 20 runs. Leaving the ball is a key element of batting in English conditions and that is where Gill and Pujara were found wanting. The in-form Gill showed promise before he inexplicably decided to leave an incoming ball from Boland, leaving his stumps rattled.
Pujara, who had the advantage of being in England well before his teammates arrived, offered no shot to a length ball from Cameron Green that cut in sharply from fourth stump.
Rahane and Jadeja tried to hang in there but the Aussie pacers were constantly asking questions. The former also had some luck going his way as he was adjudged lbw off a Cummins no-ball when he was batting on 17.
Earlier, Australia added 142 runs to their overnight total for the loss of seven wickets before being bowled out one hour into the afternoon session. Mohammed Siraj cleaned up the tail and was the pick of India’s bowlers with four wickets.
Resuming the day on 327 for three, Travis Head (163 off 174) and Smith (121 off 268) walked into the middle under bright sunshine at The Oval.
Smith, who was on 95 overnight, got two freebies on the pads from Mohammed Siraj in the first over of the day and he happily put them away for consecutive boundaries to complete his seventh hundred in England and third at the venue.
India were guilty of not using the short ball tactic early enough on the opening day but Siraj went for that from the get on Thursday. Mohammed Shami too tried to mix it up with an odd bouncer but was not able to get the same zip from the surface as Siraj.
The prized wicket of Smith came out of nowhere as he dragged an innocuous ball from Shardul Thakur back onto his stumps. It was Thakur’s first ball of the day, highlighting his uncanny ability to provide a breakthrough out of the blue.
