IND vs AUS Highlights, World Test Championship Final Day 3: Australia 123/4 at Stumps, Lead India by 296 Runs

It was Smith who was caught on 34 with the left-arm spinner giving India an important breakthrough before accounting for Head on 18.

Umesh Yadav took his first wicket of the match when he got rid of Usman Khawaja for 13 early in the final session.

Mohammed Siraj produced a brilliant spell and dismissed David Warner early in the innings but Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne displayed grit and resilience to take Australia to 23/1 at Tea on Day 3.

Earlier, Australia managed to take a vital 173-run first innings lead after bowling out India for 296.

At 152/6, the fear of India being bowled out quickly and being made to follow-on loomed large. But Ajinkya Rahane (89), who looked solid on day two and Shardul Thakur (51) shared a superb 109-run partnership off 145 balls for the seventh wicket to lead a superb fightback for India and avoid the ignominy of follow-on.

Ajinkya Rahane scored an unbeaten 89 while Shardul Thakur made 36 not out as India reached 260/6 in 60 overs at lunch, trailing Australia by 209 runs.

Thakur has been battered by Pat Cummins but credit to him for keeping Rahane a solid company. Australia continue to beat the edge on both the sides.

Rahane reached a fighting half-century with a six after India lost the wicket of overnight batter KS Bharat in the very first over of the day.

Two days have passed and Team India are yet to come on top of the game against Australia at the World Test Championship (WTC) final 2023 at The Oval. Though they returned with improved bowling tactics to break the Smith-Head partnership on the second day and eventually bundled out Australia for 469, they faltered with the bat and were tottering at 151 for 5 at stumps and are still 317 runs behind the Australian total.

The Indian top-order, comprising Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli, was back in the hut within 20 overs with none of the batters scoring more than 20 runs. Leaving the ball is a key element of batting in English conditions and that is where Gill and Pujara were found wanting. The in-form Gill showed promise before he inexplicably decided to leave an incoming ball from Boland, leaving his stumps rattled.

Pujara, who had the advantage of being in England well before his teammates arrived, offered no shot to a length ball from Cameron Green that cut in sharply from fourth stump.

Rahane and Jadeja tried to hang in there but the Aussie pacers were constantly asking questions. The former also had some luck going his way as he was adjudged lbw off a Cummins no-ball when he was batting on 17.

Earlier, Australia added 142 runs to their overnight total for the loss of seven wickets before being bowled out one hour into the afternoon session. Mohammed Siraj cleaned up the tail and was the pick of India’s bowlers with four wickets.

Resuming the day on 327 for three, Travis Head (163 off 174) and Smith (121 off 268) walked into the middle under bright sunshine at The Oval.

Smith, who was on 95 overnight, got two freebies on the pads from Mohammed Siraj in the first over of the day and he happily put them away for consecutive boundaries to complete his seventh hundred in England and third at the venue.

India were guilty of not using the short ball tactic early enough on the opening day but Siraj went for that from the get on Thursday. Mohammed Shami too tried to mix it up with an odd bouncer but was not able to get the same zip from the surface as Siraj.

The prized wicket of Smith came out of nowhere as he dragged an innocuous ball from Shardul Thakur back onto his stumps. It was Thakur’s first ball of the day, highlighting his uncanny ability to provide a breakthrough out of the blue.