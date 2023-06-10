IND vs AUS WTC Final Day 4 Highlights: India 164/3 at Stumps; Need 280 More to Win

Curated By: Amrit Santlani
STUMPS! A boundary in the final over of the day, bowled by Nathan Lyon. Virat Kohli tickling it away to fine leg for four. India finish with 164/3 in 40 overs. There hasn’t been one single day that hasn’t been a gripping one in this WTC final. India made a positive start before Australia hit back with a couple of quick blows. Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane then got together and ensure no more damage as they added 71 runs for the fourth wicket before the day’s play ended. India now need to score 280 on the final day with seven wickets in the bank. Should be a cracker of a day tomorrow.
Shouts of catch as the ball misses the bat and Alex Carey cannot pouch it. Replay shows the ball grazed the thigh pad of Ajinkya Rahane as he went for a drive. Six dot balls in the over of Nathan Lyon.
Pat Cummins back for a final burst today. And he drops it short, the ball keeps rising and evades everyone to run away for five wides. And then later, Cummins oversteps. Ajinkya Rahane plays the sixth delivery towards point to take a single and keeps the strike. 7 runs in it.
So the requirement is less than 300 now. Around 15 minutes of play left. Should India see through this passage safely, it will set up a thrilling final day. Virat Kohli batting on 39 off 52, Ajinkya Rahane 19 off 41.
Virat Kohli continues to bat well. He was gotten rid of early by Mitchell Starc but he’s positive in the second dig despite the enormous pressure of the big chase. Starc goes full and Kohli flicks it away for a four. And then when he goes full outside off, Kohli drives it through mid-off for four more. 8 runs in the over.
Nathan Lyon overpitches and pays the price. Ajinkya Rahane, battling the pain, times it perfectly to send the ball rushing through extra covers for a four - his third of the innings. Six runs in it. Rahane moves to 13 off 33.
Pat Cummins brings back Mitchell Starc who got rid of Virat Kohli in the first innings. He’s cranking up the pace, bowling in the 140kphs. He bowls one onto the body of Kohli who plays it away to backward square leg region for a four. Kohli moves to 30 off 42 with the help of four fours. Ajinkya Rahane unbeaten on 17 off 35 with three fours.
Nathan Lyon continues. Just two runs in the over. The pitch has become surprisingly better for the batters. Can’t see the bounce that was troubling the batters before. India must be looking to capitalise on this conditions but also will be wary that the final 30 minutes are approaching and wouldn’t want to lose any more wickets either. Caution would be the keyword.
Oh Superb Shot From Ajinkya Rahane! Pitched on good length but wide of off stump from Scott Boland. Rahane opens the face of the bat and guides it between the gap through backward point for four. 6 runs in it.
Virat Kohli flicks one away to deep midwicket for a single which is the only scoring shot of the over from Nathan Lyon.
You cannot breath easy when Scott Boland is bowling. He continues to bowl a probing length keeping Virat Kohli alert all the time. Two slips have been kept in case there’s an edge. Three runs in the over - all to Kohli.
Ajinkya Rahane hits his first boundary of the innings - Nathan Lyon bowls one full and it is swept away to fine leg.
A probing over from Scott Boland ends with a boundary to Virat Kohli. The over started with Kohli beaten in the outside edge with Pat Cummins enquiring if there was a sound. Boland beat the edge once again later in what was turning into an excellent over. He then erred in length by bowling full as Kohli flicked it with ease for a four.
India’s scoring rate is still over four. Australia though are on top here considering the two big wickets they have taken in quick time. India cannot afford to lose another wicket now. These two will have to stitch a big partnership if India want to chase this down.
A bowling change - Scott Boland replaces Australia captain Pat Cummins. Five dot balls and then a single to Ajinkya Rahane - flicked through square leg region. Rahane batting on 2 off 10.
Virat Kohli has come out to bat with a positive mindset. He punched the first delivery of the over from Nathan Lyon for a couple of runs before Ajinkya Rahane got off the mark with a single. Lyon lured Kohli with a flighted delivery and the Indian batter responded by getting forward and driving it through mid-on for a four. 8 runs in it.
Rohit Sharma would be disappointed at his shot
Pat Cummins with a full delivery to Virat Kohli who directs it to midwicket for a superb four - excellent timing. That shot brings up India’s 100 too.
Nathan Lyon continues. Virat Kohli plays the first delivery to midwicket to take a couple of runs and then off the final takes a single to keep the strike.
So Australia have two new batters in the middle now and they will be so happy to see the backs of Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujar who were batting so well but played weird shots to lose their wickets. Ajinkya Rahane has walked in to join Virat Kohli and India need these two to drop anchor and stitch a big partnership.
OUT! A big wicket for Australia this one and a big blow to India. Cheteshwar Pujara with an uncharacteristic shot to get dismissed. A short delivery from Pat Cummins and Pujara wants to ramp this over the slip cordon but gets a thin edge with the wicketkeeper taking the catch. He scored 27.
OUT! The breakthrough has come for Australia. Nathan Lyon strikes with his fifth delivery of the innings. A wicket to wicket delivery from the offspinner as Rohit Sharma goes for a sweep shot and misses. The umpire raises the finger. Rohit unsure but goes for the review. No spike on ultra edge and ball tracker says it would’ve hit the stumps. Rohit scored 43 off 60.
With a single, Cheteshwar Pujara brings up his 50-run partnership with Rohit Sharma for the second wicket. Three runs from the over of Pat Cummins. Rohit on 43, Pujara on 26.
Cameron Green Pulls Off Another Screamer
Cameron Green to his Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma now. He tests him with a short ball and Rohit takes on the challenge - goes for a pull but gets a top-edge and it’s a one-bounce four.
Captain Pat Cummins brings himself into the attack after an expensive first spell that saw him leaking 18 runs in three overs. He starts his fresh spell by overstepping and bowling a no ball. Rohit Sharma then takes a single off his first legal delivery before Cheteshwar Pujara flicks the next one away for his fifth four of the innings. 6 runs in it.
Cameron Green introduced into the attack now. He starts with a short delivery but it’s too high and signaled as a wide. Rohit Sharma plays one away for a single. Just two runs from it. Rohit moves to 38 off 48, Cheteshwar Pujara on 19 off 30.
Ah! Brilliant shot from Cheteshwar Pujara this one. Gets forward and pushes it firmly through mid-off for a four. The fifth delivery is onto the pads to Pujara from Mitchell Starc which is clipped away for a couple of runs. Six runs from it.
Scott Boland continues. Rohit Sharma waits and punches the second delivery from Scott Boland through point for a superb four - his sixth of the innings. And then comes the the extra bounce that catches Rohit by surprise as he somehow a avoids any contact. Just that boundary in the over.
The groundstaff has been working on the area where Mitchell Starc was landing during his bowling. Just a run from his fourth over. He has leaked 27 runs so far.
IND vs AUS WTC Final Day 4 Highlights: Virat Kohli (44*) and Ajinkya Rahane (20*) did well to negotiate the Australian bowlers after India found them under the pump when Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara departed in quick succession following a positive start to the chase. Kohli and Rahane have so far added 71 runs to make sure India remain in the hunt even though Australia continue to hold the edge.
Nathan Lyon broke the solid partnership between Rohit and Pujara in his first over of the chase. Rohit was given lbw on 43. And then Pujara fell soon too putting Australia on top.
India kept a good scoring rate at the start of the third session with the pair of Rohit and Pujara adding 51 runs.
India lost Shubman Gill at the stroke of Tea courtesy a catch which might stir some controversy. The umpire thought that the fingers were under the ball but some Indian fans have other suggestions. At Tea, India were 41/1 with Rohit Sharma (22*) in the middle. Cheteshwar Pujara is expected to join him in the middle after the Tea break.
Australia declared the second innings for 270/8 after Pat Cummins’ departure as they set a mammoth 444-run target in front of India as almost one and half days game is yet to play. Australia have a massive upper hand in this game but we can expect special things from this Indian team.
Australia stretched their lead to 374 runs at the lunch break on the fourth day’s play. Alex Carey reached 41 off 61 and alongside him was Mitchell Starc on 11 off 19.
Cameron Green and Alex Carey added 43 runs for the sixth wicket before being separated. Ravindra Jadeja took his third wicket of the innings in Green on 25.
India landed an early blow on the penultimate day when they got rid of the well-set Marnus Labuschagne on 41.
Team India find themselves in a spot of bother during the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia as Pat Cummins’ side have opened up a massive lead of 296 runs at Stumps on Day 3.
Ahead of Day 4’s action, India trail Australia by 296 runs as Marnus Labuschagne and Cameron Green helped Cummins’ side to reach 123/4 on Friday. Rohit Sharma-led Indian team had earlier managed to score 296 runs in reply to Australia’s daunting total of 469 from their first innings.
Having won the toss, Rohit chose to bowl first given the overcast conditions at the Kennington Oval on Day 1, but after they were able to pick up three wickets in the first two sessions, Travis Head smashed a century and he stitched together a massive 285-run partnership with Steve Smith that put Australia in a commanding position.
India were able to pick up some early wickets on Day 2 before Smith notched his ninth century against India.
Alex Carey also smashed 48 in 69 balls helping Cummins’ side to a total of 469. Mohammed Siraj was the pick of the bowlers for India as he picked up a 4-wicket haul.
Indian top order failed to rise to the occasion with a daunting total in front of them as Rohit and Co. slumped to 71/4 before Ravindra Jadeja and Ajinkya Rahane steadied the ship.
Jadeja smashed 48 runs while Rahane also played a counter-attacking knock to keep India alive in the contest.
Ajinkya then stitched together a crucial 109-run stand with Shardul Thakur for the seventh wicket which helped Rohit’s side avoid the follow-on. Thakur smashed a fifty while Rahane missed out on a well-deserved century on his comeback when Green pulled off a sensational catch to end the 35-year-old stay at the crease.
Aussie skipper Cummins led from the front and snared 3 wickets as they restricted India to 296 on Day 3.
Having a massive lead in the bag, the Australian team set out to further flex their muscles as India were able to pick up four wickets but they still need six wickets in the last two days of the WTC final, knowing that they might need to pull off a record chase to salvage the summit clash.
The first hour on Day 4 will be crucial as Rohit’s side will be gunning for early wickets while Labuschagne and Green will look to add more runs on the board.
