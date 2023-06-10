IND vs AUS WTC Final Day 4 Highlights: India 164/3 at Stumps; Need 280 More to Win

IND vs AUS WTC Final Day 4 Highlights: Virat Kohli (44*) and Ajinkya Rahane (20*) did well to negotiate the Australian bowlers after India found them under the pump when Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara departed in quick succession following a positive start to the chase. Kohli and Rahane have so far added 71 runs to make sure India remain in the hunt even though Australia continue to hold the edge.

Nathan Lyon broke the solid partnership between Rohit and Pujara in his first over of the chase. Rohit was given lbw on 43. And then Pujara fell soon too putting Australia on top.

India kept a good scoring rate at the start of the third session with the pair of Rohit and Pujara adding 51 runs.

India lost Shubman Gill at the stroke of Tea courtesy a catch which might stir some controversy. The umpire thought that the fingers were under the ball but some Indian fans have other suggestions. At Tea, India were 41/1 with Rohit Sharma (22*) in the middle. Cheteshwar Pujara is expected to join him in the middle after the Tea break.

Australia declared the second innings for 270/8 after Pat Cummins’ departure as they set a mammoth 444-run target in front of India as almost one and half days game is yet to play. Australia have a massive upper hand in this game but we can expect special things from this Indian team.

Australia stretched their lead to 374 runs at the lunch break on the fourth day’s play. Alex Carey reached 41 off 61 and alongside him was Mitchell Starc on 11 off 19.

Cameron Green and Alex Carey added 43 runs for the sixth wicket before being separated. Ravindra Jadeja took his third wicket of the innings in Green on 25.

India landed an early blow on the penultimate day when they got rid of the well-set Marnus Labuschagne on 41.

Team India find themselves in a spot of bother during the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia as Pat Cummins’ side have opened up a massive lead of 296 runs at Stumps on Day 3.

Ahead of Day 4’s action, India trail Australia by 296 runs as Marnus Labuschagne and Cameron Green helped Cummins’ side to reach 123/4 on Friday. Rohit Sharma-led Indian team had earlier managed to score 296 runs in reply to Australia’s daunting total of 469 from their first innings.

Having won the toss, Rohit chose to bowl first given the overcast conditions at the Kennington Oval on Day 1, but after they were able to pick up three wickets in the first two sessions, Travis Head smashed a century and he stitched together a massive 285-run partnership with Steve Smith that put Australia in a commanding position.

India were able to pick up some early wickets on Day 2 before Smith notched his ninth century against India.

Alex Carey also smashed 48 in 69 balls helping Cummins’ side to a total of 469. Mohammed Siraj was the pick of the bowlers for India as he picked up a 4-wicket haul.

Indian top order failed to rise to the occasion with a daunting total in front of them as Rohit and Co. slumped to 71/4 before Ravindra Jadeja and Ajinkya Rahane steadied the ship.

Jadeja smashed 48 runs while Rahane also played a counter-attacking knock to keep India alive in the contest.

Ajinkya then stitched together a crucial 109-run stand with Shardul Thakur for the seventh wicket which helped Rohit’s side avoid the follow-on. Thakur smashed a fifty while Rahane missed out on a well-deserved century on his comeback when Green pulled off a sensational catch to end the 35-year-old stay at the crease.

Aussie skipper Cummins led from the front and snared 3 wickets as they restricted India to 296 on Day 3.

Having a massive lead in the bag, the Australian team set out to further flex their muscles as India were able to pick up four wickets but they still need six wickets in the last two days of the WTC final, knowing that they might need to pull off a record chase to salvage the summit clash.

The first hour on Day 4 will be crucial as Rohit’s side will be gunning for early wickets while Labuschagne and Green will look to add more runs on the board.