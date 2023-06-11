Trends :India Vs PakistanShubhman GillGautam GambhirWTC FinalAjinkya Rahane
IND vs AUS Highlights WTC Final: Australia Beat India by 209 Runs to Win World Test Championship

IND vs AUS Highlights WTC Final: Australia Beat India by 209 Runs to Win World Test Championship

Australia are the World Test Championship winners

IND vs AUS Live Score, WTC 2023 Final Day 5, India Vs Australia, World Test Championship 2023 Final at The Oval

Curated By: Amrit Santlani

News18.com

Last Updated: June 11, 2023, 17:28 IST

London, United Kingdom (UK)

Jun 11, 2023 17:24 IST

Australia: World Test Championship Winners

Clinical Australia hammered an underprepared Indian team in the all-important clash to clinch the World Test Championship. It was a comprehensive performance from Australia with both bat and ball to achieve the ultimate glory. They played tremendously well in the first innings to post 469 which straightaway put India on the backfoot as Rohit Sharma and Co. just failed to recover from that. The Indian batters made the same valiant efforts with the bat in both innings but they weren’t enough as the Australian bowlers looked well prepared for the Oval Pitch. India’s decision to not play a warm-up match before the WTC final backfired for them as the players looked unprepared for the red-ball cricket after investing about two months in the Indian Premier League. While several Australia players missed the IPL and prepared well for the WTC final and it paid off for them as players like Travis Head, Steve Smith, Alex Carrey and Scott Boland were standout performers for them in the ultimate Test.

Jun 11, 2023 17:12 IST

IND vs AUS Live Score WTC Final Updates: Australia Win World Test Championship!

Mohammed Siraj went for a reverse-sweep and got caught by Scott Boland. Nathan Lyon gets his fourth of the innings as Australia win the World Test Championship! A clinical performance from Australia throughout the match to outclass India at the Oval. It was Boland who scripted the way for Australia on Day 5 by dismissing Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja early. Australia (469 & 270/8d) beat India (296 & 234) by 209 runs at the Oval (Virat Kohli 49; Nathan Lyon 4/41, Scott Boland 3/46)

Jun 11, 2023 17:06 IST

India vs Australia Live Score WTC Final Updates: Shami Hits Fours!

A couple of boundaries from Mohammed Shami to entertain the crowd but Australia won’t mind them as all they need is just one wicket to achieve the glory. 10 runs came off the over. IND 234/9 in 63 overs

Jun 11, 2023 16:59 IST

India vs Australia Live Score WTC Final Updates: Bharat Gone!

Another Indian batter bites the dust as KS Bharat departs for 23 as India nine down. Nathan Lyon gets his third as Bharat went for a big shot but only managed to edge it as the spinner took catch on his own bowling. Australia are just one wicket away from the massive win. AUS 224/9 in 61.5 overs

Jun 11, 2023 16:51 IST

India vs Australia Live Score WTC Final Updates: Starc Removes Umesh!

Mitchell Starc strikes again and gets the better of Umesh Yadav for 1. A sharp bouncer from Starc and Umesh fails to handle it and got caught by Alex Carrey behind the stumps. Australia two wickets away. IND 220/8 in 60.2 overs

Jun 11, 2023 16:48 IST

India vs Australia Live Score WTC Final Updates: Pressure on IND!

Umesh Yadav is stopping every ball with a solid defence thus far. While things have not gone in India’s favour at all thus far and the match looks done and dusted for them. Nathan Lyon and Mitchell Starc are trying to get things done early from their respective ends. IND 220/7

Jun 11, 2023 16:37 IST

India vs Australia Live Score WTC Final Updates: Thakur Falls!

OUT! Another blow for India as Nathan Lyon gets Shardul Thakur plumb in front of the wicket. A duck for Thakur after hitting three fifties at the Oval. Australia are now just three wickets away from the glory and they will fancy wrapping things in the next 30 minutes. IND 213/7 in 57.4 overs

Jun 11, 2023 16:30 IST

India vs Australia Live Score WTC Final Updates: Rahane Departs!

MASSIVE BLOW! Mitchell Starc gets the massive wicket of Ajinkya Rahane and it’s almost over for India now in this chase. Rahane went for a drive and edged it behind the stumps for 46. Australia will look to wrap things in this session only. IND 212/6 in 56.2 overs

Jun 11, 2023 16:27 IST

India vs Australia Live Score WTC Final Updates: Lyon Inro Attack!

Here we go… Nathan Lyon into the attack! Ajinkya Rahane played a fine shot at cover to collect a four. 6 runs came off the over as the scoreboard keeps moving at a healthy rate here. IND 212/5 in 56 overs

Jun 11, 2023 16:22 IST

India vs Australia Live Score WTC Final Updates: IND 206/5 in 55 overs

Ajinkya Rahane is finding the boundaries at regular intervals to keep the scoreboard moving which is a good sign for India. While Australia are taking things easy here a bit, not much of aggression with the ball which we expected form them. KS Bharat also looked solid in the last few balls. IND 206/5 in 55 overs

Jun 11, 2023 16:15 IST

India vs Australia Live Score WTC Final Updates: 200 up for IND!

A classic straight drive from Ajinkya Rahane who is still fighting hard for India. 200 up but India still have a massive task ahead of themselves while Australia are definitely at the top in this game. IND 201/5 in 53 overs

Jun 11, 2023 16:06 IST

India vs Australia Live Score WTC Final Updates: Drinks Break!

KS Bharat hits a fine boundary to keep the scoreboard moving. Australia won’t mind it much as the target is too big and they need five wickets to wrap things up.  It’s drink break and India have a lot to discuss about how they can survive. IND 195/5 in 52 overs

Jun 11, 2023 16:00 IST

India vs Australia Live Score WTC Final Updates: Review Wasted!

A very big game for KS Bharat as it can make or break things for him. India need something miraculous as Ajinkya Rahane needs support from the other end to make it happen. While Australia will look to wrap things early to get their hand on the mace. IND 190/5 in 51 overs

Jun 11, 2023 15:52 IST

India vs Australia Live Score WTC Final Updates: Review Wasted!

Australia wasted another review in the attempt to get Ajinkya Rahane’s wicket. Scott Boland has been sensational so far with the ball as he continues to cause trouble with the ball. While India need a miraculous effort to make a comeback in this match. IND 186/5 in 49 overs

Jun 11, 2023 15:43 IST

India vs Australia Live Score WTC Final Updates: Cummins Hits Bharat!

Pat Cummins banged it short and hit KS Bharat on the helmet. The Indian physio is out in the middle to check him. A short delay in the preceding as Australia continue to dominate the WTC FINAL.

Jun 11, 2023 15:38 IST

India vs Australia Live Score WTC Final Updates: Boland Gets Jadeja!

And Scott Boland strikes again in the over and this time dismisses Ravindra Jadeja for a duck. India look down and out now. Another massive blow as Jadeja has been in decent form in recent times. India might look for a way to draw this match but that would also be an uphill task with 83 overs left in the game.

Jun 11, 2023 15:33 IST

India vs Australia Live Score WTC Final Updates: Kohli Falls!

OUT! MASSIVE BLOW! Scott Boland gets the better of Virat Kohli as Steve Smith takes a brilliant catch at the slip. It was outside off stump and Kohli went for a drive and edged it behind the stumps. Massive blow for India and that’s the wicket Australia were looking for, they have a chance to pin India down now. IND 179/4 in 46.3 overs

Jun 11, 2023 15:29 IST

India vs Australia Live Score WTC Final Updates

Pat Cummins has not been able to get something from the surface so far. While Scott Boland managed to get something so far. Australia need a wicket to strengthen their position while Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane continue to bat with a solid approach. IND 179/3 in 46 overs

Jun 11, 2023 15:24 IST

IND vs AUS Live Score WTC Final Updates

Only one boundary so far for India as it seems like Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane are in no hurry here and just want to take things easy. One wicket from here will put India on the mat and Australian pacers are going hard before Nathan Lyon gets the chance to hit the cracks. IND 176/3 in 45 overs

Jun 11, 2023 15:19 IST

IND vs AUS Live Score WTC Final Updates

The win predictor is not in India’s favour but Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane are looking determined to make it happen. The duo is not taking any risk and rely on singles and doubles. While Australia are looking to get the reverse swing to trouble India on Day 4. IND 175/3

Jun 11, 2023 15:11 IST

IND vs AUS Live Score WTC Final: Kohli-Rahane Solid

Virat Kohli is looking in good composure as four runs came from Pat Cummins over. Kohli and Rahane are the best bets for India if they want to do something special at the Oval today. The rain is also expected to affect the game today. IND 168/3 in 42 overs

Jun 11, 2023 15:07 IST

IND vs AUS Live Score: Maiden to Start

A maiden to start the proceedings on Day 5. Ajinkya Rahane looked solid with his approach. India need their experienced duo to hold the fort and take them close to the target which is going to be an uphill task. IND 164/3

Jun 11, 2023 15:01 IST

IND vs AUS Live Score: Rahane on strike

Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane in the middle, India need 280 runs to win WTC final 2023, Rahane on strike. Scott Boland to kick start proceedings on Day 5. Begins with a dot ball.
Jun 11, 2023 14:57 IST

IND vs AUS Live Score World Test Championship Final: The Oval pitch report Day 5

“The temperature is around 30 degrees and there is a 40% chance of rain, so there could be a thunderstorm, but we do have a reserve day in hand. The pitch though has changed, from green grass to dry grass, the bounce has become lower. There are some footholes to the left-handers, but there’s not a lot against the right-handers. There could be some reverse with the old ball, but the bowlers will have to work hard on the ball," Nasser Hussain and Kumar Sangakkara informed in their pitch report.

Jun 11, 2023 14:49 IST

IND vs AUS Live Score: Final preps being done, onus on Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane

Final touches being done on the Oval, all in readiness for what could be a history chase for India, a 280-run cushion, Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane to resume action from 164/3.

 

Jun 11, 2023 14:43 IST

IND vs AUS Live Score: Indian team all set for big day!

Indian players all set for the big day, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane and the rest of the Indian team arrive in style for the WTC final 2023.

Jun 11, 2023 14:33 IST

IND vs AUS Live Score World Test Championship: India's hunt for WTC glory

The Ultimate Test, two years of hard work, determination, sweat and blood and it all boils down to today, WTC final 2023, Australia standing in the way, India have fought their way back in the contest, can they pull off a record 444 runs chase today? Stay tuned to find out!

Jun 11, 2023 14:22 IST

IND vs AUS Live Score: Virat Kohli's record on Day 5 in Test cricket

Virat Kohli is currently batting at 44, the former Indian captain has a stellar record when it comes to Day 5 in Test matches. India need 280 runs to win the WTC final 2023 and the entire nation will pin their hopes on the chase master. Kohli has scored 688 runs in 14 innings scoring at an average of 68.8! Incredible numbers! Need more of this today from King Kohli!

Jun 11, 2023 13:58 IST

IND vs AUS Live Score: Can India repeat the heroics of Gabba?

Another Gabba-like performance is needed from India today! The biggest question is however who will be India’s Rishabh Pant today? The Rohit Sharma-led unit need 280 runs to win the WTC final 2023.

Jun 11, 2023 13:35 IST

IND vs AUS Live Score World Test Championship Final: Cameron Green's controversial catch

Massive controversy regarding Shubman Gill’s dismissal on Day 4, Cameron Green meanwhile has been subjected to a lot of hate and trolling on social media, the Australian all-rounder has been dubbed a ‘cheater’ by fans following the dubious call. Relive it here:

IND vs AUS Highlights World Test Championship Final 2023: Australia clinched the World Test Championship Final by thrashing India by 209 runs at the Oval on Day 5 of the mega clash. Scott Boland dismissed Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja early in the day to put India on the mat. While Nathan Lyon claimed quick wickets later in the session to pin Rohit Sharma and Co in all-important clash.

Virat Kohli scored 44 runs while Ajinkya Rahane added 20 as India finished Day 4 of the World Test Championship (WTC) final at 164/3, needing 280 runs to beat Australia at the Oval. Day 5 of the WTC final 2023 will be a crucial juncture as Kohli and Rahane held the fort overnight and the Indian duo’s partnership of 71 runs will be key for India’s chances.

The Rohit Sharma-led unit set out to chase a record 444-run total given by Australia after Pat Cummins’ side declared their second inning at 270/8 on Day 4, Saturday, after which the Indian began strongly.

Shubman Gill’s controversial catch marred the action before Rohit smashed 43 in 60 balls giving his side the impetus they needed to pull off the chase. Kohli is batting at 44 off 60 balls alongside Rahane (20 in 59 balls) as the Indian duo will look to start brightly on Day 5.

The first hour will be key once again, Australian bowlers need 7 wickets to win the match and they will look to come out all guns blazing looking to win the WTC final 2023 although Virat and Rahane will be leading India’s charge.

Earlier, Indian skipper Rohit won the toss and invited Australia to bat first as they smashed 469 runs in their first innings, riding on centuries from Travis Head as well as Steve Smith.

The Aussie duo’s 285-run stand ensured that Cummins’ side was always one step ahead of Rohit and Co.

India could only muster up 296 runs in reply, with Rahane the top scorer at 89. Shardul Thakur also smashed a fifty to stitch together a 109-run partnership which helped India avoid the dreaded follow-on.

Australia subsequently came out to bat for their second innings and they managed to put up a challenging total of 270/8 before deciding to declare, giving India a daunting total of 444 to chase.

Shubman Gill added 18 runs, and Cheteshwar Pujara scored 27 before Kohli and Rahane rode out the storm on Day 4. The final day of the WTC final 2023 will see Virat and Ajinkya square off against the Australian attack needing 280 runs to win the first ICC title for India since 2013 when they won the Champions Trophy in England under MS Dhoni’s tutelage.