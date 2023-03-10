IND vs AUS: Pat Cummins' Mother Maria Cummins Passes Away

Australia captain Pat Cummins’ mother Maria Cummins passed away on Thursday night after a long battle with illness. Cricket Australia confirmed the development on Friday morning through a social media post, stating that the Australian players will don black armbands on the second day of the ongoing Ahmedabad Test as a mark of respect.

“We are deeply saddened at the passing of Maria Cummins overnight. On behalf of Australian Cricket, we extend our heartfelt condolences to Pat, the Cummins family and their friends. The Australian Men’s team will today wear black armbands as a mark of respect," said Cricket Australia in a tweet.

Cummins headed back to Australia following the conclusion of the second Test in Delhi which India won by 6 wickets and went on to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. He was expected to return and join the squad prior to the Indore Test. However, his stay at home got extended and he was eventually ruled out of the final face-off as well. In his absence, Steve Smith stepped into the captain’s shoes and lead the team to a 9-wicket win in the third game of the series.

Earlier, Cummins had revealed that his mother was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2005 and was batting a serious illness in recent weeks.

“I feel I am best being here with my family," Cummins said in a statement after leaving India in the middle of the Test series.

“I appreciate the overwhelming support I have received from Cricket Australia and my teammates. Thanks for your understanding," he added.

Meanwhile, on Friday, the Australian players took to the field against India on Day 2 of the fourth Test while wearing black armbands on Friday as they paid their respects to the skipper’s departed mother. The hosts ended the first day on 255/4 with Usman Khawaja scoring an unbeaten 104.

