IND vs AUS: Following Travis Head's Century, Wasim Jaffer-Michael Vaughan Engage in Hilarious Banter

Wasim Jaffer and Michael Vaughan are known to be the best of friends, and everyone loves their banter on Twitter whenever India faceoff against England. With the World Test Championship (WTC) final taking place at the Oval, Jaffer and Vaughan came face to face yet again and fans were treated to yet another epic exchange on social media.

It all started after Travis Head smashed a century on Day 1 of the WTC final 2023 between India and Australia in London. The batter came out to join Steve Smith after Marnus Labuschagne was dismissed shortly after the lunch break following a peach of a delivery from Mohammed Shami.

India appeared to be making inroads in the WTC final having gotten three wickets within the first two sessions but from then on, Head and Smith put Rohit Sharma’s side under the cosh.

The Australian duo stitched together a partnership of 251 runs up until Stumps on Day 1, Head was batting at 146 off 156 balls, nearing another half-century, while Smith closed in on his ton while batting at 95 off 227.

With Head becoming the first-ever batsman to score a century in the WTC final, the middle-order batter came in for some deserved praise from former cricketers all across the world. Jaffer too took to Twitter to praise Head after which Vaughan decided to take a sly dig at his friend.

“First Test ton away from home and what a time to do it! Well played Travis Head," tweeted Jaffer, although, his post drew a prompt reply from Vaughan who decided to pull the former India opener’s leg.

“Afternoon Wasim," wrote the ex-England Test skipper, with India under pressure in the game.

Jaffer however wasn’t one to bow down easily as he decided to take a swipe at his buddy by pointing out his account which had lost the blue tick following Elon Musk’s move to remove the same and make it a paid service.

“Evening Michael, If that’s really you #WheresYourBlueTick," replied Jaffer to Vaughan.

The England legend was done though as he shared a video of himself, as proof to show it was indeed his official account.