IND vs AUS: Travis Head Scripts History, Becomes First Batter to Score a Hundred in WTC Final History

Travis Head on Wednesday scripted history, becoming the first-ever batter to score a century in the World Test Championship (WTC) final history. He notched up triple figures against India in the third session of the opening day of the WTC Final 2023 at The Oval.

Carrying his red-hot form, Head played in his signature style and took the attack to the Indian pacers. He walked out to bat after Australia lost Marnus Labuschagne, who was cleaned up by Mohammad Shami at the beginning of the second session. He joined Smith in the middle and hit a flurry of boundaries against the Indian pacers to put the pressure back on the Rohit Sharma-led side.

LIVE: IND vs AUS WTC Final 2023

Head was quick to flick anything directed towards his pads and was equally sharp with the cut shots. He brought up his 14th Test fifty with a crisp backfoot punch off Shardul Thakur. He featured in an unbeaten 94-run stand with Smith, powering Australia to 170 for 3 at the tea break.

The Aussie batter continued punishing the Indian bowlers in the third session, taking his partnership with Smith beyond the 100-run mark.

The batting conditions at The Oval eased as the sun burst through the clouds and Head cashed in against some wayward deliveries from an attack without Ravichandran Ashwin. By the time India tested Head with the short balls, he was well set and a pulled single off Shami to reach his sixth Test hundred in just 106 balls, including 13 fours and a six.

Meanwhile, people on Twitter also hailed Head for playing a phenomenal knock to begin the quest to clinch the prestigious mace.

Here are some of the reactions: