'Always Knew That I Would Play Cricket for India': Virat Kohli's Candid Chat on 'Happiness' | WATCH

Former India captain Virat Kohli showcased his softer side in a light-hearted conversation with the official broadcaster of the WTC final. While speaking to Star Sports’ Jatin Sapru, Kohli expressed his love for his mother. The Delhi batter stated that taking care of his mother is very important to him. “I have always felt like taking care of my mother is very important to me. So, for me even today a small thing that can make her happy is the thing that makes me happy," Kohli said.

The 34-year-old also revealed that even while growing up he was pretty confident in his ability and said that he knew he’d go on to represent India at the top level.

“I always knew that I would play cricket for India at the top level," Virat was heard saying in the clip.

Virat Kohli is known for being a loving husband, a doting father and a caring son. So, it wasn’t surprising to see this side of the 34-year-old. The full of interview of Virat Kohli is set to be aired during the Lunch Show on Day 4 of the World Test Championship Final.

Virat Kohli has not looked at his best in the high-stakes match against Australia. In India’s first innings, the star India batter was expected to steady the ship after the quick dismissals of skipper Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill. Kohli started off well and looked in good touch. But the talismanic batter was undone by a peach of a delivery from Mitchell Starc.

Kohli made the long walk back to the pavilion after nicking a bouncer of Starc. Even after getting out, Kohli was the centre of attention on Day 2. Kohli was clicked while he was having food in the dressing room with batting coach Vikram Rathour, Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan. So, some Twitter trolls tried to insinuate that Kohli was not serious about the WTC Final.

Interestingly, Kohli appeared to hit back at the trolls with a cryptic Instagram Story ahead of Day 3 of the WTC Final.

“You must develop the ability to be disliked in order to free yourself from the prison of other people’s opinions," read the message in Kohli’s Story.

Virat Kohli will be now aiming to put up a much better batting display in India’s second innings. Kohli’s performance will be key to India’s chances in the summit clash.