'Going to be a Big Blunder': No Place for Ashwin in India Playing XI for WTC Final and Netizens are Miffed

The netizens lost their cool after not finding Ashwin in the playing XI. The off-spinner was among the top Twitter trends. Here's how the fans reacted

Curated By: Aakash Biswas

News18.com

Last Updated: June 07, 2023, 15:33 IST

London, United Kingdom (UK)

No place for Ravichandran Ashwin in India's playing XI for WTC Final against Australia
The much-awaited World Test Championship (WTC) kick-started on Wednesday in London with India and Australia locking horns at The Oval. Indian skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl first under overcast conditions. But what raised quite a few eyebrows was the exclusion of Ravichandran Ashwin from the playing XI. The ace off-spinner was sidelined despite being the World No. 1 bowler in the ICC Test rankings. Notably, this is the sixth consecutive Test match India is playing in England without Ashwin in the mix.

Dropping someone like Ravi Ashwin from the playing XI isn’t an easy decision to make. Speaking about the same at the toss, captain Rohit Sharma said it was a tough move that was made keeping the benefit of the team in mind in these conditions.

“Four seamers and one spinner. The spinner is Jadeja. It’s always tough (to leave Ashwin), he’s been a match-winner for us over the course of so many years. But you got to do the things that are needed for the team and eventually, we came up with that decision," said Rohit Sharma at the toss.

Meanwhile, the netizens lost their cool after not finding Ashwin in the playing XI. The off-spinner was among the top Twitter trends. Here’s how the fans reacted.

    • Meanwhile, players of both sides were seen wearing black armbands, and a minute’s silence was observed to pay solidarity to those deceased, and those who were severely injured from the train clash in Odisha.

    The disastrous train crash in Balasore on 2 June, with three trains colliding with each other left nearly 288 people dead and as many as over 1000 injured. 21 coaches of Coromandel Express derailed and 3 f them collided with an incoming train on the adjacent track.

    first published: June 07, 2023, 15:29 IST
    last updated: June 07, 2023, 15:33 IST
