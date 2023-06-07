'Going to be a Big Blunder': No Place for Ashwin in India Playing XI for WTC Final and Netizens are Miffed

The much-awaited World Test Championship (WTC) kick-started on Wednesday in London with India and Australia locking horns at The Oval. Indian skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl first under overcast conditions. But what raised quite a few eyebrows was the exclusion of Ravichandran Ashwin from the playing XI. The ace off-spinner was sidelined despite being the World No. 1 bowler in the ICC Test rankings. Notably, this is the sixth consecutive Test match India is playing in England without Ashwin in the mix.

Dropping someone like Ravi Ashwin from the playing XI isn’t an easy decision to make. Speaking about the same at the toss, captain Rohit Sharma said it was a tough move that was made keeping the benefit of the team in mind in these conditions.

“Four seamers and one spinner. The spinner is Jadeja. It’s always tough (to leave Ashwin), he’s been a match-winner for us over the course of so many years. But you got to do the things that are needed for the team and eventually, we came up with that decision," said Rohit Sharma at the toss.

