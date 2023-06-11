Indian Fans Bombard Cameron Green's Instagram Post with Distasteful Comments After Shubman Gill Catch Controversy

The controversial dismissal of Shubman Gill on Day 4 of the World Test Championship (WTC) final between India and Australia became the biggest talking point ahead of the play’s resumption on Day 5. With India still needing 280 runs to win, Gill’s dismissal on Saturday after Cameron Green completed his catch at first slip has enraged Indian fans.

Green himself broke his silence and said that he felt the dismissal was justified, however, fans brutally trolled the Australian all-rounder and posted many vile comments on pictures of the young cricketer.

The dismissal of Gill in India’s second inning during the 8th over on Scott Bolland’s delivery divided the cricketing fraternity, with many legends slamming third umpire Richard Kettleborough for a dubious call on Green’s catch as the ball appeared to be in contact with the grass.

Advertisement

IND vs AUS Live Score World Test Championship Final: Virat Kohli-Ajinkya Rahane Lead Charge as India Need 280 Runs to Win

Gill himself reacted to the controversial call by posting a tweet after Stumps on Day 4 with India at 164/3.

Green however was on the receiving end of plenty of hatred as the Australian youngster was dubbed a ‘cheater’.

In the last picture shared by Green on Instagram a week before the WTC final, Green can be seen posing along with his pet dog however, the comments section was filled with unjustified hatred from fans.

Advertisement

One user remarked, “that was a foul play #thatwasnotacatch." Another user wrote, “Cheating can only make you guys win." Another fan commented, “You know that gill was not out."

ALSO READ| IND vs AUS: After Shubman Gill’s Dubious Catch, Virender Sehwag-Wasim Jaffer Take Brutal Dig at Third Umpire

One comment read, “Your girl will cheat on you just like you cheated today."