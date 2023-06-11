IND vs AUS, WTC Final 2023: What if Rain Plays Spoilsport on Day 5? Check London Weather Forecast

The final day of the World Test Championship (WTC) final is here and the Oval in London is sure to be jam-packed to the brim on Sunday, June 11 as India and Australia prepare for a thriller to clinch the WTC final 2023. Both teams are evenly poised although Rohit Sharma-led Indian team have a tough task at hand to chase down 280 runs on the final day.

Virat Kohli was batting at 44 from 60 balls while Ajinkya Rahane was at 20 in 59 balls as they helped India to a score of 164/3 at Stumps on Day 4. With the final day of the WTC final to be played on Sunday, it seems as if the contest between the bat and the ball will not only be decided by the two sides.

Rain may also play a factor in deciding the crown of the WTC, as there could be some rain on Day 5. As per Accuweather, there are 86% chances of precipitation in London on the final day of the ongoing battle between India and Australia.

IND vs AUS Live Score World Test Championship Final: Virat Kohli-Ajinkya Rahane Lead Charge as India Need 280 Runs to Win

There has been a yellow alert which has been issued for rain, and although the chances of rain playing spoilsport do decrease during the evening, they are the highest during the afternoon.

Luckily for the two teams, there is a reserve day in place on June 12 however the play will only be pushed to Monday in the case that the stipulated 90 overs or the six hours of play is not completed on Sunday itself.

Play can be extended by a couple of hours if rain halts the game for a short while but if many hours are lost due to rain then we’re most likely to go to reserve day. It will all depend on the weather though.