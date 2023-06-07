IND vs AUS WTC Final 2023: How to Watch India vs Australia Clash For Free

After two years of action-packed cricket, the long wait is finally over as the World Test Championship (WTC) is all set to get underway at the Kennington Oval in London today. Last edition’s runners-up India and ICC Test No.1 side Australia will face in the WTC final this time. The WTC final encounter will be televised in India on Star Sports Network. Viewers in India can also the live streaming of the showpiece event on Disney+ Hotstar.

Ahead of the WTC final, the International Cricket Council (ICC), in an official statement, communicated, that the broadcast of the WTC summit clash in India will also be done on government-owned television channel Doordarshan’s DD Sports.

Advertisement

“In India, the Star Sports network will showcase the English World Feed and provide regional coverage in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Telugu. Their digital platform Disney+ Hotstar will show live coverage of each day’s play. India’s public broadcaster Doordarshan will also carry live coverage of each day’s play via their DD Sports channel," the release shared by ICC read.

IND vs AUS, WTC Final LIVE: Rohit Sharma’s Team India Eye Test Glory Against Australia

Thus, fans can watch the WTC final 2023 between India and Australia on the Star Sports network and DD Sports on TV, while the same can be liv streamed on Disney+Hotstar, and we here at Cricketnext have got you covered with our live blog as well.

The ICC also conveyed that the match between India and Australia is expected to reach a global audience of nearly 700 million people across 100 territories.

In the inaugural edition of the WTC cycle, Team India did manage to reach the final stage, but they had to concede an eight-wicket defeat in the summit clash at the hands of New Zealand. From a change in leadership to a new head coach- Team India witnessed a sea change since then.

Advertisement

ALSO READ| IND vs AUS, WTC Final 2023: Rohit Sharma and Co. Put in the Last-minute Hard Work | WATCH