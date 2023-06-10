IND vs AUS, WTC Final 2023: Marnus Labuschagne Posts Epic Two Word Tweet on 'Rest' After Falling Asleep on Day 3

Australian cricketer Marnus Labuschagne hogged the limelight on Day 3 of the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) final after he was caught napping on cameras during the match between India and Australia.

The incident occurred during Australia’s second inning as Marnus was seen dozing off before his brief nap was ended abruptly as Mohammed Siraj dismissed David Warner on 1 and it was Marnus’ turn to bat.

A day after falling asleep on Friday, Labuschagne posted a hilarious two-word tweet, giving his fans and followers an update on ‘rest’.

After Pat Cummins’ side restricted India to a score of 296, it was Australia’s turn to bat again. Usman Khawaja and Warner came out to extend their side’s lead facing a barrage of attacking balls from the Indian bowlers.

While his teammates were struggling out in the middle, the cameras caught Marnus having a nap.

Speaking after the match, the Australian number 3 batter revealed that he just giving his eyes some rest between the game.

“I was just resting my eyes between balls and just relaxing," the 28-year-old told SEN Cricket afterwards.

“I was trying to calm my nerves a little bit, you can’t watch the game all the time, I got up there and was awake pretty soon. I didn’t have too many rests there when Siraj banged that first one in," he added.

On Saturday morning, Marnus took his Twitter handle to post a ‘good morning’ tweet and when quizzed about his well-being by a fan, Labuschagne revealed that he was ‘well rested.’

“Good morning," tweeted the Australian batter on June 10 before a fan commented on his post, asking “Morning Marnus, How are you?" to which Labuschagne replied, “Well rested."

