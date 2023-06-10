'Didn't Have Too Much Rest When Siraj..': Marnus Labuschagne Explains Why he Dozed Off During WTC Final 2023

Trends :WTC 2023 FinalIndia vs Australia Asia Cup Marnus LabuschagneAjinkya Rahane
Marnus Labuschagne finally breaks his silence on why he dozed off during Australia's second inning in the WTC final 2023 against India

Last Updated: June 10, 2023, 09:56 IST

Marnus Labuschagne breaks silence on his brief nap ahead of coming out to bat during WTC final (Twitter Image)
Australian batter Marnus Labuschagne dozed off for a while even as his teammates Usman Khawaja and David Warner faced a barrage of bouncers from Indian bowlers during the World Test Championship (WTC) final between India and Australia at the Kennington Oval.

The top-ranked Test batsman in the world took a brief nap during Australia’s second inning on Friday as the video of Labuschagne giving his eyes a ‘rest’ went viral on social media.

The Australian number 3 batter was caught on cameras taking a nap as Khawaja and Warner looked to build on their side’s lead. Marnus received a rude wake-up call while he was still dreaming as Mohammed Siraj removed Warner early.

ALSO READ| Watch: Hilarious Scene as Marnus Labuschagne Falls Asleep Before a Rude Wake up Call from Mohammed Siraj

After Stumps on Day 3, the Australian batsman broke his silence revealing that he just decided to rest his eyes a bit between the balls. Labuschagne also said that it’s not possible to watch the game the entire time.

“I was just resting my eyes between balls and just relaxing," the 28-year-old told SEN Cricket afterwards.

“I was trying to calm my nerves a little bit, you can’t watch the game all the time, I got up there and was awake pretty soon," he added.

Labuschagne further insisted that he didn’t get too much rest and only dozed off for a while before Siraj took down Warner.

“I didn’t have too many rests there when Siraj banged that first one in," he stated.

ALSO READ| WTC Final: Hope And Despair Share Passages of Day Three at the Oval

As the Australian number 3 came out to bat the commentators also had a little bit of fun.

    • “Marnus Labuschagne at No.3, that is one of the more extraordinary arrivals to the crease that you will see. Are you awake, Marnus? Have you brushed your teeth? Have you had a coffee?" quipped Harsha Bhogle while calling the game.

    The ace Test batter could afford a rest as Australia had scored 469 runs in the first innings before restricting India to 296. Having opened up a healthy lead, Pat Cummins’ side finished with a lead of 296 ahead of Day 4.

    first published: June 10, 2023, 09:56 IST
