IND vs AUS, WTC Final 2023: How Much Prize Money Will the Winners and Runners Up Receive?

The World Test Championship (WTC) final between India and Australia is set to take place at the Oval in London from June 7-11 as the top two cricketing nations lock horns for the coveted ICC trophy.

It will be the second time in a row India will be playing in the WTC final having finished as runners-up in the previous edition against New Zealand. Australia meanwhile have reached the final for the first time having finished at the top of the WTC 2021-23 points table.

According to an ICC release, both the winning team of the WTC final 2023 and the runners-up are set to receive huge prize money for the marquee clash. The winning team between India and Australia is set to take home a prize money of Rs 13.23 crore and the runner-up side will receive a sum of Rs 6.61 crore.

“The winners of the ICC World Test Championship 2023 Final will take home a whopping prize of $1.6 million while the runners-up will pocket $800,000," read a release from ICC.

The release further informed, “There is no change in the tournament prize money, which remains the same as that for the inaugural edition of the championship (2019-21) with a total purse of $3.8 million."

It means that all the participating teams in the WTC will receive a share of the 3.8 million figure, according to where they finished in the WTC 2021-23 points table.

Last edition’s winners New Zealand raked in $1.6 million after they defeated India in the final in Southampton in 2021.

