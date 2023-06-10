'Cheating, Not Out' Trend on Twitter After Shubman Gill's Controversial Dismissal in WTC Final

An unwanted controversy stirred up on Day 4 of the World Test Championship Final 2023 between India and Australia, at Oval, London. It was at the brink of Tea when Cameron Green took a sharp catch of talented India youngster Shubman Gill which turned out to be a controversial one. Scott Boland once again managed to get the better of the 23-year-old opener. It was an inswinger which left Gill clueless as he edged it behind the stump where Green dived to his left to grab the catch.

The on-field umpire referred it to the third umpire who took his time and check different angles before giving it out. Several Indian fans thought the ball hit the ground when Green fell, however, the umpire stated that his fingers were underneath the ball.

Advertisement

IND vs AUS, World Test Championship Live: DAY 4

The Indian cricket team fans started slamming the umpire’s decision on Twitter as cheating and not out started trending in no time.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Australia set India a record 444-run target on a tricky pitch after Alex Carey propped up their second innings total to 270 for eight before declaring midway into the afternoon session.

Also Read | Asia Cup 2023 Without Either India, Pakistan a Lose-Lose Situation