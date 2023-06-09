'Looked Like an Unplayable Ball, But if He Had...': Gavaskar Explains How Kohli Would've Survived Starc's Bouncer

Virat Kohli was required to make a mark with the bat in hand against Australia, especially after the top three batters – Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara – were back in the hut cheaply. The former Indian skipper looked firm until a bouncer from Mitchell Starc caught him by surprise. The left-arm pacer came around the wicket and bowled an off-cutter, pitching it on a shorter length. It brushed Kohi’s gloves before Smith took a fine catch at the second slip.

While many termed it as an unplayable delivery, former India batting great Sunil Gavaskar felt Kohli could have survived the delivery had he played on the back foot. Since the batter was on the front foot, he did not have enough time to drop his wrists and leave the delivery, Gavaskar further explained at Star Sports.

“You could have a look again, today because of the fact that there are only two bouncers per over, most batters are onto the front foot. This means they are not able to get onto the backfoot and give themselves the extra yard where you could have probably let the ball go by dropping your wrists.

“Yes, it was a tough delivery because he was so committed to the front foot that he was not able to withdraw his bat at the last moment. If he had been on the back foot," Gavaskar said.

“It looked like an unplayable ball, but if he had been on the back foot, he would have been able to drop his wrists," he added.

