Home » Cricket Home » IND vs AUS, WTC Final: Umesh Yadav Removes Marnus Labuschagne, Pujara Takes Sharp Catch on Day 4 | WATCH

Umesh Yadav got the priced wicket of Marnus Labuschagne to get India an early wicket on Day 4 as Australia extended their lead past the 300-run mark

Curated By: Amrit Santlani

News18.com

Last Updated: June 10, 2023, 16:00 IST

London, United Kingdom (UK)

Umesh Yadav dismissed Marnus Labuschagne on 41 to give India their first wicket on Day 4 of the WTC final (ICC Instagram)
Indian pacer Umesh Yadav helped Team India pick up an early breakthrough on Day 4 of the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) final 2023, getting rid of the top-ranked Test batter in the world, Marnus Labuschagne. With Australia holding a 296-run lead at the start of play on Day 4, it was crucial for India to get early wickets before Pat Cummins’ side could run away with the game.

Yadav got Marnus to give away a healthy leading edge and Cheteshwar Pujara at first slip completed a sharp catch to give India their fifth wicket during Australia’s second inning.

The dismissal happened shortly after play resumed on Day 4, Saturday, as Yadav hunted Marnus on the fourth ball of the 47th over of Australia’s inning. Labuschagne was batting at 41 overnight but couldn’t add to his tally.

IND vs AUS Final Live Score, World Test Championship Day 4: Umesh Yadav Gets Rid of Marnus Labuschagne; Lead Goes Past 300

The Australian number 3 batter was perhaps taken aback by the extra bounce from the Indian pacer, and he ended up letting his bat out without getting proper connection, giving away a catch to Pujara who did well to gobble up the ball as it came at him with furious pace.

Watch Marnus Labuschagne’s dismissal as India get early breakthrough on Day 4 of WTC final:

Earlier, Australia had scored 469 runs in the first inning, riding on centuries from Travis Head and Steve Smith, in reply, Ajinkya Rahane and Shardul Thakur smashed centuries to help India scored 296.

Cummins’ side opened up a massive lead over India as Usman Khawaja and David Warner began the quest to extend that lead, reaching 123/4 at Stumps on Day 3.

    India began brightly on Day 4, getting the crucial wicket of Labuschagne to put pressure on Australia and stop them from dominating the Indian bowlers.

    About the Author

    Amrit SantlaniAmrit Santlani, Senior Sub Editor at Cricketnext has 4 years of experience cover...Read More

    first published: June 10, 2023, 16:00 IST
