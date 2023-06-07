IND vs AUS, WTC final: A Day of Possibilities Turns into a Nightmare for Team India

A day that began with extremely loud cheering that could be heard from around the Oval cricket ground to the nearby suburbs, thanks to Team India taking the field, ended on a note so silent that it began to look like those inside the stadium had probably gone asleep when stumps were drawn on Day 1 of the WTC Final between India and Australia.

And it all happened between India winning the toss, listing out an eleven that could’ve been different, electing to field first when they could’ve batted, and paying the price for all of it by stumps.

Australia ended Day One at 327/3, waiting to begin Day Two with Travis Head (146) and Steve Smith (95) at the crease. To sum it up in jest, the morning decision – in hindsight – began to appear like a ‘brainfade’ moment for Team India.

Centuries from Head and Smith haven’t just taken the initiative away from India right now, but they’ve also put the Aussies in good stead for the Ashes.

Talking about getting deceived by the weather and probably getting overawed by what you see. The ‘greenish’ tinge on the track and the morning clouds hovering above the Oval did just that to Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid, the men who decided India must field first.

There has been a pattern of the weather here in the last 48 hours. The last two days saw the sun coming out post 2 pm and then setting at a regular time, around 8:30 pm-9 pm. Weather forecasts for this entire week, including the first four days of the Test match were predicted to be similar to the week preceding the Test.

Just this pattern alone should have given Team India the heart to take a risk and do two things on priority. A) Win the toss, bat first, B) Pick R Ashwin in the eleven.

They ignored both and the price had to be paid.

In fact, on Wednesday, the sun did not wait until 2 pm to come out. The match began at 10.30 am local time and by 12.00 pm, the sun had already lit up the Oval outfield, making it an excellent day for batting. It was just the kind of day when a team winning the toss would’ve elected to bat first.

Add to it, the decision to ignore Ashwin further heaped misery on India’s attack and the day’s proceedings appeared awfully bleak until the new ball had been taken.