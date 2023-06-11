WATCH: Cyclist Collides With Indian Flag Outside The Oval, Here's What Happened Next

Bizarre scenes were on display outside The Oval where India squared off against Australia on the fifth and final day of the World Test Championship (WTC) final 2023. The Indian fans arrived in numbers to see India chasing the remaining 280 runs with Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane resuming the innings on day 5. The duo put up a phenomenal 71-run partnership on the penultimate day of the game, giving hope to Indian fans. While Kohli returned unbeaten on 44, Rahane was batting on 20.

As the proceedings got underway at the Oval on Sunday, a little mishap occurred outside the venue, where a cyclist almost fell after ramming into an Indian flag which was being waved by a Team India supporter. Clad in a vibrant outfit, the fan was waving the Indian tricolour when the cyclist got hit by the flag. A video of the incident surfaced on social media in which the cyclist could be heard hurling a mouthful at the Indian fan who then apologised for the incident.

Speaking of the game, the Kohli-Rahane partnership, which gave a little hope to the Indian fans was finally dented by Scott Boland. They put together a solid unbeaten 71-run partnership for the fourth wicket on Saturday evening, taking India to 164/3 at stumps on Day Four.

The Aussie speedster set up Kohli in a terrific fashion with a couple of inswingers before getting the former Indian skipper caught on 49 by Steve Smith at the second slip. Bolland struck again in the same over to get rid of Ravindra Jadeja for a duck, India’s second top-scorer in the first innings, with another superb delivery.

