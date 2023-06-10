IND vs AUS, WTC Final, Day 4: Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane Keep India Alive in Chase of 444

Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane kept India alive in the mega World Test Championship Final against Australia at stumps on Day 4. After a brisk start in the mammoth 444-run chase, India lost their top three in quick succession and the onus was on Kohli and Rahane to revive the chase.

At stumps, India were 164/3 with Kohli (44*) and Rahane (20) sharing an unbeaten 71-run stand in the middle.

IND vs AUS, World Test Championship HIGHLIGHTS: DAY 4

Kohli looked in total control during his stay on Day 4 and hit some confident shots to keep India’s hopes alive in the massive chase. While Rahane also batted with solid composure.

Earlier, India started strong in the mammoth 444-run chase. Rohit and Shubman counter-attacked the Australian bowlers to ease off some pressure. The duo kept hitting boundaries at regular intervals and showed positive intent. They shared a 41-run stand in 43 balls which stunned Australia a bit who were not expecting this sort of approach from the Indian batter.

Cameron Green took a screamer to send talented India opener Shubman Gill back to the hut at the stroke of Tea.

It was the first ball of the seventh over and Scott Bolland’s delivery swung back in for Gill and he edged it to the slip. Green took the brilliant catch as he instinctively dived to his left and grabbed a one-handed stunner. The on-field umpire referred it to the third umpire who took a long time to make his decision. He stated that the fingers were under the ball when Green claimed the catch.

After Gill’s departure, Pujara also batted with positive intent and 5 boundaries during his 47-ball stay but very uncharacteristic of him he was caught by Alex Carrey while attempting an upper cut.

While Rohit, who looked in great touch during his 43-run knock, was dismissed Nathan Lyon. He was plumb in front of the wicket after Lyon hit the cracks to get the turn from the surface.

While Kohli and Rahane managed to revive India’s chase but they have still a long way to go with 280 runs still needed with 7 wickets on hand in the final over.

Earlier, in the day, Wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey remained unbeaten on 66 as Australia declared their second innings at 270/8 in 84.3 overs, setting India a daunting target of 444.