'The Game has Drifted Away from India': Spin Legend Doesn't See Rohit & Co Making a Comeback Anymore

India find themselves in a spot of bother following the first two days of the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia. The opening day was dominated by a rollicking partnership between Travis Head and Steve Smith while the Aussie bowlers hogged the limelight on Thursday by swiping away half of India’s batting order. Big guns like Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli were dismissed cheaply before Ravindra Jadeja gave the much-needed push to the limping innings. But India lost him as well before stump and are now reeling at 151 for 7 with three more days left in the play.

While Ajinkya Rahane is still unbeaten, Shardul Thakur is also in the line-up and is yet to bat. But India have a history of losing their way in crunch games and the ongoing one also seems to have slipped out of their grip.

Advertisement

ALSO READ | ‘This is Not Knowing Where Your Off-stump Is’: Ravi Shastri Lashes Out at Pujara for ‘Leaving it Poorly’

Former off-spinner Harbhajan Singh believes the WTC Final against Australia has drifted away from India’s hands as the Pat Cummins-led side is far ahead in the game.

“I don’t feel like talking about the WTC Final at all because this contest has largely drifted away from India’s grasp. There was a lot of difference in bowling by the Indians on Day 1 and Day 2. India were able to get wickets quickly and bowl out Australia quickly by pitching the ball up," Harbhajan said in his latest YouTube video.

Further analysing the game, the spin legend said Australia won’t enforce follow-on but come out to bat instead and leave India to chase a huge target in the fourth innings which would be a herculean task for Rohit Sharma & Co.

ALSO READ | ‘Bouncers Only to Travis Head, if he Gets Hit So Be it’: Siraj Reveals Plan to Break the Colossal Partnership