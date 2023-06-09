'...That's When They Can Make a Match': Karthik Explains How IND Can Still Challenge AUS in WTC Final

Team India is in all sorts of trouble in the ongoing Word Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia. The Indian bowling attack managed an improved comeback on the second day to break the colossal partnership between Travis Head and Steve Smith and eventually bundled out the Aussies for 469. But in return, the top guns failed to stand up and deliver.

The likes of Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara collectively contributed only 56 runs before heading back to the dressing room. Jadeja’s 51-ball 48 gave a little hope to the fans but his dismissal at the stroke of stumps has put India’s chances to win this contest in jeopardy. While Ajinkya Rahane continues to fight with an unbeaten 29 off 71, India were reeling at 151 for five at the close of the second day’s play and are still 318 runs behind.

With half of the batting line-up getting wiped out, India’s approach would be to hand the least possible lead to Australia. Analysing India’s condition ahead of the third day, veteran wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik said with Rahane still batting and Shardul Thakur to follow, India should try to stay within the lead of 150-120 so as to remain in the hunt.

“As the match progresses, the cracks we were looking at, are going to widen and that is going to make the scenario even harder. This wicket is India’s last chance. With two recognised batters (Rahane and Baharat), it will be very useful if Shardul Thakur gets some runs here. He got two fifties the last time we toured England, so we can expect something good from Shardul," Karthik told Cricbuzz.

“But you get the feeling that they need to try and stay within the lead of 150 to 120, that is when they can make a match out of it. Otherwise, we would be way behind.

“But even if you get them out for a 160 or 180, and if we you have given a lead of 200 then 360 would be really hard on day 4 and 5," he added.

