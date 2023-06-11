'Should Ask Kohli, What Shot Did he Play?': Gavaskar Lashes Out at Virat, India's 'Ridiculous Batting' - WATCH

India’s yet another failure in an ICC tournament has left a million fans heartbroken. Rohit Sharma & Co on Sunday suffered a 209-run defeat at the hands of Australia on the fifth day of the World Test Championship (WTC) final at The Oval. Chasing a 444-run target, India were bundled out for 234 after which their batting line-up has been facing flak from the experts of the game.

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar was extremely baffled by India’s approach across all five days of the WTC Final. In reply to Australia’s first-inning score of 469, India could manage only 296 runs, handing a lead of 173 runs to the opponents. Speaking on Star Sports after the conclusion of the game, Gavaskar said India should have gone much closer to Australia’s first-innings score, given a star-studded batting line-up they had in the game.

ALSO READ | From Misreading the Conditions to Top-order Failing Again - 5 Reasons Why India Lost the WTC Final

Advertisement

“After Australia scored 469, with the kind of batting line-up we have, we should have much gone closer to that. At least, 350 to 400 if not 469. We gave Australia a 173-run lead and it’s never easy to come back from there," Gavaskar said.

“The batting was in shambles today. It was just ridiculous what we saw today. Especially the shot-making. We saw some ordinary shots yesterday from Pujara, somebody you would never expect to play that shot. Maybe somebody has gone into his head and said ‘strike rate, strike rate’. We have not even lasted a session. 8 wickets have not lasted a session? C’mon," he added.

The duo of Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane held the key on the final day as India needed 280-odd runs to win with 7 wickets in hand. They had already stitched a gritty 71-run stand on the fourth day and were required to carry the momentum forward on Sunday as well. However, they could add just 15 more runs to their overnight score of 164/3, before Kohli edged a delivery from Scott Boland to Steve Smith at second slip while batting on 49.

Kohli was only one run away from his fifty when he decided to drive away an outswinger from Boland. The ball took the outside edge of Kohli’s willow and travelled towards the slip cordon where Smith grabbed a stunning catch to jolt India.

Advertisement

Speaking of Kohli’s shot, Gavaskar called it an ordinary one stating that the question should be asked to the batter himself what shot did he play.

“It was a bad shot. You asked me how did he play that; you should ask Kohli, what shot did he play?" Gavaskar said.

Advertisement

“When you are going to win a game, you need a century-plus innings to win it. How do you going to get a century-plus innings when you have a shot so far outside the off-stump?