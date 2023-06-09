IND vs AUS: KS Bharat Faces Wrath of Trolls After Flop Show Against Australia in WTC Final

Wicketkeeper batter KS Bharat once again failed to showcase his skills with the bat on the international stage as India lost an early wicket on Day 3 of the World Test Championship final against Australia. India had a horrible start as Bharat was dismissed on the first ball he faced on the third day of the all-important Test match. Scott Boland produced a peach of a delivery to hit the timber as Bharat took a long walk back towards the pavilion.

Cummins made a smart move and started the day with Boland instead of Mitchell Starc. The Indian batters have not played Boland much in the past as several cricket critics also predicted that Boland to be the bowler who is going to trouble the Asian Giants on this surface.

Advertisement

India vs Australia WTC Final 2023 Live Score And Updates

Bharat looked absolutely clueless as he failed to get the bat on the ball while going for a defensive push. It was a big blow for India who started the day from 151/5 and lost an early wicket in reply to Australia’s 469 in the first innings. Bharat scored just 5 runs in the first innings of all-important clash. The dark clouds of follow-on are getting closer to Rohit Sharma and Co. at the Oval.

Bharat faced the wrath of trolls on social media after another flop show in Test cricket for India. The Indian cricket team fans also missed Rishabh Pant who is still recovering from the injuries he sustained during a car accident last year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bharat has scored just 106 runs in 7 Test innings so far in his career. He was also part of India’s XI throughout the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia this year but failed to make an impact in that series too.

ALSO READ | ‘This is Not Knowing Where Your Off-stump Is’: Ravi Shastri Lashes Out at Pujara for ‘Leaving it Poorly’

The choice was between Bharat and Ishan Kishan for the wicketkeeper’s place in the XI of the WTC Final and India went on with the former.