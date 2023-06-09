'Bouncers Only to Travis Head, if he Gets Hit So Be it': Siraj Reveals Plan to Break the Colossal Partnership

Travis Head turned out to be Team India’s nemesis on the opening day of the World Test Championship (WTC) final, scoring a scintillating hundred at The Oval. As the clouds set aside and the sun came out bright, he, along with vice-captain Steve Smith, launched a brutal assault against the Indian bowling attack which continued until the 285-run stand was broken by Mohamed Siraj on day 2.

India’s plan of not using the short ball against Head was questioned on Wednesday, forcing them to change their plans the following day. And the change in tactic worked as Siraj eventually got rid of him with a short ball on the leg side. Head departed after scoring 163 off 174 with the help of 25 boundaries and a six.

ALSO READ | ‘Mohammed Siraj Looks Like The Ultimate Competitor’: Ricky Ponting Hails India Pacer For Aggressive Attitude

Advertisement

After the conclusion of the second day’s play, Siraj addressed the media and said the team planned to bowl only bouncers to Travis Head irrespective of the outcome after his counterattacking hundred.

“There was sticky bounce yesterday morning and seam movement. Thereafter, there was not enough swing from the six-metre length and batters were having it easy. Head batted extraordinarily as well. We could have bowled with better lines," said Siraj

The speedster, who was India’s standout bowler with four wickets in Australia’s first innings, felt they got the required luck with the short ball on day two.

“We decided to bowl bouncer only to Head and if he gets hit from there then so be it. We stuck to it and got success. We built pressure and did not give too many runs which also helped. We used bouncers yesterday as well but the chances went in the gap.

“There were four-five chances off my bowling only. If we did not bowl well, Australia would have crossed 500," he said.

Advertisement

ALSO READ | 2024 T20 World Cup & 2025 Champions Trophy Could See Change of Venues | Exclusive

Siraj added that the wicket had more pace and uneven bounce on day two.