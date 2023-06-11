'We Let Ourselves Down with the Way We Bowled': Rohit Sharma After Losing the WTC Final to Australia

Team India on Sunday lost the second consecutive World Test Championship (WTC) final, suffering a 209-run defeat at the hands of Pat Cummins-led Australia at The Oval. Chasing a colossal 444 target, Rohit Sharma & Co were bundled out for 234 in the first session of the final day. With this win, Australia now become the first team in the world to have all the ICC trophies in the cabinet.

The Indian top-order faltered again in the second innings when they began the 444-run chase on the fourth day of the game. A resilient partnership between Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane gave slight hope to the fans but the duo could add only 15 runs to their overnight score after resuming the innings on the final day. Scott Boland getting rid of Kohli for 49 seemed to be opening the floodgates for India as they lost the remaining 6 wickets within the next hour.

Speaking after the loss, Indian captain Rohit Sharma said they took off well after winning the toss but then the bowlers certainly lost their track, adding that the partnership between Travis Head and Steve Smith caught them off guard.

“I thought we started well with winning the toss, putting them to bat in those conditions. We bowled well in the first session and then we let ourselves down with how we bowled. Got to give credit to the Australian batters. Head came in and played really well along with Steven Smith. That just took us off guard a little bit. We knew it was always hard to come back, but we put up a good show. We fought till the end," Rohit said.