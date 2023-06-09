WATCH: KS Bharat Down on Ground After Scott Boland Cleans Him up with a Stunning Delivery

Misery continued to follow India as they resumed innings on the third day of the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia at The Oval. Fast bowler Scott Boland struck right in the opening over of the day, spearing wicketkeeper-batter KS Bharat’s defence to provide an early breakthrough to the Aussies.

LIVE: IND vs AUS WTC Final 2023

It was only the second ball of day three that sent shock waves across the Indian camp. Boland bowled a good length ball that nipped back in to end Bharat’s outing at The Oval. The ball sneaked through a tiny gap between the bat and pad, crashing into the top of the middle stump. Bharat walked back after scoring just 5, leaving India tottering at 152 for 6 in response to Australia’s mammoth 469.

Advertisement

After the completion of the second day’s play, Bolland stated that India would be facing difficulties to score runs on this wicket. Comes next day, he certainly proved his point.

“We are strong after 2 days, the pitch is a bit up and down and hopefully it will be harder for India to bat tomorrow. It felt like that in the middle, a couple of balls taking off, a couple keeping low," Bolland had said.

Earlier on Thursday, India’s star-studded top-order faltered again in a crunch game with the likes of Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli falling inside 20 overs with none of them scoring more than 15 runs.

Ravindra Jadeja (48 off 51 balls) and Ajinkya Rahane (29 batting off 71) offered hope to the partisan Indian supporters at The Oval with a 71-run stand off 100 balls before the former fell to Nathan Lyon 20 minutes before close of play.

Advertisement

The slide began with the fall of skipper Rohit Sharma (15) who missed an angled-in ball from Cummins in the sixth over to be trapped lbw.

Kohli (14) got a snorter from Mitchell Starc that he could not do much about, leaving India at 71 for four. Rahane and Jadeja tried to hang in there but the Aussie pacers were constantly asking questions.