'Food Always Makes you Forget Everything': Kohli Trolled For Having Meal After Being Out in WTC Final

After dominating the opening day of the World Test Championship (WTC) final against India at the Kennington Oval, Australia bowlers ruled the second day of the game as well. Skipper Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Scott Boland, Cameron Green and Nathan Lyon picked up a wicket each on day two as Team India were reeling at 151/5 at stumps.

It turned out to be a disappointing day for Indian cricket fans but Virat Kohli was among the players who had to face the wrath of a section of social media. Having hit two boundaries, Kohli looked quite settled but Starc’s peach of a delivery in the 19th over of the innings did enough to dismiss the star India for just 14.

Soon after Kohli was sent back to the dressing room, the former India skipper was seen having his meal. A picture of Kohli’s post-dismissal meal went viral in no time. Needless to say, the photo triggered a huge furore on social media and Kohli was at the receiving end of Twitter users’ rant.

Sharing the viral photo, a person wrote, “Tendulkar didn’t eat for three days after he got out early in that 2003 WC final. Meanwhile Kohli after getting out early in WTC final 2023."

This Twitter user seemed quite disappointed with Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill’s casual approach in the dressing room.

One social media user sarcastically wrote, “Virat Kohli is literally all of us. No matter what life throws at you, how hard it gets, food always makes you forget about everything. India vs Australia WTC 2023 Final."

Here are some other reactions:

Coming back to on-field developments, Steven Smith registered his 31st Test ton earlier on the second day of the WTC final against India. The Pat Cummins-led side were bowled out for 469 in the first innings.