WTC Final: Virat Kohli Sledges Steve Smith With 'Rubbish Shot' Jibe, Here's How the Australian Superstar Responded

Recently, Virat Kohli said he considers Steve Smith as the best Test batter of his generation. It was quite an admission from the man who himself is regarded as one of the greatest to have played the game.

The two have shared a fierce rivalry during the early stage of their careers which evolved into mutual respect and admiration.

Kohli though didn’t miss a chance to poke fun at Smith’s expense following the latter’s weird dismissal during the third day’s play of the ICC World Test Championship final between India and Australia in London.

Smith had scored a magnificent century in the first innings and got the start in the second dig too but then went for a wild shot against Ravindra Jadeja which was out of character and it cost him his wicket.

Former Australia head coach Justin Langer on Saturday revealed how Kohli sledged Smith for that shot by calling it rubbish.

“I had a really nice moment this morning. I was talking to Steve Smith and Virat Kohli just walked up to me and said ‘rubbish shot’," Langer said while on air during the fourth day’s play.

Smith acknowledged the observation.

“If it was anyone else in the world, Steve Smith would have looked at him and go ‘whatever’ but coming from Virat Kohli, he goes ‘Hmm, fair call. It was a rubbish shot,'" Langer said.

Kohli, in an chat with the ICC, had said there’s nobody close to Smith in Test cricket as far as the current generation is concerned.