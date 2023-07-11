IND-W VS BAN-W 2nd T20 Highlights: India Beat Bangladesh by 8 Runs, Take Unassailable 2-0 Lead

IND-W vs BAN-W: Live Score Updates, India Women vs Bangladesh Women 2nd T20I: Bangladesh spinners landed regular blows as India struggled to 95/8 in Dhaka. India captain Harmanpreet Kaur opted to bat but the tourists lost three wickets inside the Powerplay. Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma and Harmanpreet were the batters to depart. India failed to stitch together decent partnerships with Shafali’s 19 being the highest score of their innings. For Bangladesh, Sultana Khatun took 3/21 from four overs. India lead the three-match series 1-0.

India have fielded the same playing XI as the series opener but Bangladesh have made one change.

India women will square off against Bangladesh in the second T20 international of a three-match series which they lead 1-0. India picked up a dominant victory in the previous game by seven wickets in Dhaka on Sunday.

The second match will also be held at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium with the in-game proceedings set to start at 1:30 pm on Tuesday.

Bangladesh would be looking to fight back as they seek to keep the series alive.

India Women’s team won the toss and decided to bowl first in the opening game.

Bangladesh batters failed to get going with Shathi Rani, Sobhana Mostary and Shorna Akter struggling to up the scoring rate and Bangladesh put up a rather unimpressive total of 114 runs while losing five wickets.

India went on to dominate Bangladesh in the second innings as well.

Despite Shafali Verma’s early dismissal on a duck, India were able to recover, grasping control of the game. Smriti Mandhana played an impressive inning, hitting 38 runs in 34 balls. However, it was the Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur herself who took the spotlight, scoring a superb 54 off 35.

The Indian captain hit six boundaries and two sixes in the game to secure the win.

A wounded Bangladesh side would be looking to make amendments, heading into the 2nd T20 game on Tuesday. Despite their history and India’s brimming form, you can never count out Bangladesh from putting up a fight.

BD-W Probable XI: Nigar Sultana (c)(wk), Salma Khatun, Shamina Sultana, Nahida Akter, Ritu Moni, Shorna Akter, Marufa Akter, Sobhana Mostary, Shathi Rani, Sultana Khatun, Rabeya Khatun

IN-W Probable XI: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Yashika Bhatia (wk), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Amanjot Kaur, Bareddy Anusha, Minnu Mani