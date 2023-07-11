IND-W VS BAN-W 2nd T20 Highlights: India Beat Bangladesh by 8 Runs, Take Unassailable 2-0 Lead

Curated By: Vineet Ramakrishnan
Last Updated: July 11, 2023, 16:46 IST
Dhaka, Bangladesh
India have defeated Bangladesh a stunning final over from the Indian team sees them clinch a thrilling game by 8 runs, and that’s the series for India who take a 2-0 lead. That’s it from us, thanks for tuning in, until next time, it’s goodbye.
India on the cusp of win, Fahima Khatun caught and bowled, Shafali Verma has turned the game on its head in the last over.
Amanjot Kaur with a stunning throw, India in the driving seat, Khan dismissed run-out, they needed 10 runs in 6 balls, had to take the chance, Rabeya goes and Nahida is the next to depart, Harleen Deol takes the catch, two back to back wickets for India!
Another massive lifeline for Bangladesh, after a dropped catch, Yastika Bhatia now misses a great chance for stumping, but reedems herself later in the over, Nigar Sulatana departs after scoring 38 runs.
Jemimah Rodrigues into the attack again, Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana strikes a massive boundary for her side, a huge let-off as Harleen Deol drops Nigar Sultana at long-on is that the game dropped?
Bareddy Anusha comes to bowl the final over of her spell, India need a wicket or two, Bangladesh in the driving seat. Been a good over so far, 6 runs from the over. BAN-W 75/5 after 17 overs, they still need 21 runs from 18 balls.
A massive let off for Bangladesh, Jemimah Rodrigues does really well to hit a direct hit from her own bowling Nigar Sultana survives as she reaches the crease just in the nick of time. Just 3 runs from the over, BAN-W 69/5. They need 27 to win.
Deepti Sharma gives away 3 runs in her over, BAN-W 66/5 after 15 overs. Harmanpreet Kaur turns to Jemi again looking to salvage the match.
Harmanpreet Kaur turns to Jemimah Rodrigues with the team needing a breakthrough, the Indian all-rounder concedes a boundary on the second ball of the over, five wides, good recovery from Jemi, Bangladesh reach 63/4 after 14 overs.
Bangladesh now roaring back into the game, this is the best partnership for the Bangla Tigers they reach 57/4 after 13 overs.
Shafali Verma into the attack now, Nigar Sultana and Shorna Akter looking to rebuild for Bangladesh, BAN-W 41/4 after 10 overs. Midway point in the inning, they still need 55 runs in 60 balls.
Bareddy Anusha again into the attack, India are now firmly in the driving seat looking for a win. Bangladesh need a partnership, Anusha gives away 5 runs in the over, BAN-W reach 37/4 after 9 overs. They still need 59 runs in 66 balls.
Another nail in the coffin for Bangladesh, Ritu Moni caught plum in front of the stumps, BAN-W 31/4 after 8 wickets. Minnu Mani strikes again, India putting up a fightback.
Bareddy Anusha strikes, she castles Murshida Khatun at 4 runs, just her second international game for India and she has a crucial wicket, the Bangladesh batter comes down the track and misses completely, the hosts in deep trouble now, they reach 27/3 after 7 overs.
Minnu Mani onto the attack again, good tight lines from the Indian bowling attack, just two singles from the over, Bangladesh reach 21/2 after 6 overs. End of the powerplay, 75 runs needed in 84 balls.
Deepti Sharma into the attack, Bangladesh looking to rebuild after the early onslaught from India, Murshida Khatun gets a single on the second ball. Another single to end the over, 2 runs from it, BAN-W 17/2 after 5 overs.
A shaky start for Bangladesh Women, they still need 81 runs from 96 balls, Minnu Mani does well to bowl another over giving away just 2 runs. BAN-W 15/2 after 4 overs.
India massive let-off for Bangladesh excellent stuff from Yastika Bhatia from behind the stumps, Murshida Khatun somehow got back over the crease just in the nick of time, BAN-W 14/2 after 3.3 overs.
Wicket maiden from Minnu Mani, what an excellent start for India women, they need more wickets after a small total of 95 runs.
So India end their innings on a positive note with Minnu Mani and Pooja Vastrakar hitting a boundary each to make it 11 runs from the final over of the innings. India finish with 95/8 in the 2nd T20I. Bangladesh need 96 to keep the three-match series alive.
OUT! Sobhana Mostary has taken an excellent catch at mid-off but she seems to have hurt herself in the process. Amanjot Kaur walks back after scoring 14.
OUT! A quicker delivery from Fahima Khatun and Deepti Sharma goes for a scoop but only ends up hitting as far as short fine leg to be caught on 10.
A boundary to Amanjot Kaur in the final over of Rabyea Khan - pulled to mid-on. 8 runs in the over.
Four singles from the third over of Rabeya Khan while Nahida Akter finishes her spell by conceding just one run in her fourth over. India 70/6 in 17 overs after opting to bat first.
FOUR! Amanjot Kaur gets off the mark with a four past point fielder. Six runs and a wicket in the over of Sultana Khatun who finishes with 3/21 from four overs.
OUT! Sultana Khatun back for a final spell and gets her third wicket in Harleen Deol. Deol stepped out and ended up being caught at midwicket on 6.
Deepti Sharma has walked in next after the dismissal of Jemimah Rodrigues. This has been a poor show with the bat from India so far. They will want to capitalise on the remaining six overs.
IND-W vs BAN-W: Live Score Updates, India Women vs Bangladesh Women 2nd T20I: Bangladesh spinners landed regular blows as India struggled to 95/8 in Dhaka. India captain Harmanpreet Kaur opted to bat but the tourists lost three wickets inside the Powerplay. Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma and Harmanpreet were the batters to depart. India failed to stitch together decent partnerships with Shafali’s 19 being the highest score of their innings. For Bangladesh, Sultana Khatun took 3/21 from four overs. India lead the three-match series 1-0.
India have fielded the same playing XI as the series opener but Bangladesh have made one change.
India women will square off against Bangladesh in the second T20 international of a three-match series which they lead 1-0. India picked up a dominant victory in the previous game by seven wickets in Dhaka on Sunday.
The second match will also be held at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium with the in-game proceedings set to start at 1:30 pm on Tuesday.
Bangladesh would be looking to fight back as they seek to keep the series alive.
India Women’s team won the toss and decided to bowl first in the opening game.
Bangladesh batters failed to get going with Shathi Rani, Sobhana Mostary and Shorna Akter struggling to up the scoring rate and Bangladesh put up a rather unimpressive total of 114 runs while losing five wickets.
India went on to dominate Bangladesh in the second innings as well.
Despite Shafali Verma’s early dismissal on a duck, India were able to recover, grasping control of the game. Smriti Mandhana played an impressive inning, hitting 38 runs in 34 balls. However, it was the Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur herself who took the spotlight, scoring a superb 54 off 35.
The Indian captain hit six boundaries and two sixes in the game to secure the win.
A wounded Bangladesh side would be looking to make amendments, heading into the 2nd T20 game on Tuesday. Despite their history and India’s brimming form, you can never count out Bangladesh from putting up a fight.
BD-W Probable XI: Nigar Sultana (c)(wk), Salma Khatun, Shamina Sultana, Nahida Akter, Ritu Moni, Shorna Akter, Marufa Akter, Sobhana Mostary, Shathi Rani, Sultana Khatun, Rabeya Khatun
IN-W Probable XI: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Yashika Bhatia (wk), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Amanjot Kaur, Bareddy Anusha, Minnu Mani
News18 Live Blog Team