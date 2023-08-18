IND vs IRE 1st T20I: Will India Hand Debut to Rinku Singh? Check India vs Ireland Predicted XIs

India vs Ireland 1st T20I Probable XIs: Jasprit Bumrah-led Team India will take on Ireland in the first T20I of the three-match series on Friday. The men in blue have recently lost a 5-match T20 series against the Caribbean and will look to bounce back against the Irish side.

Both India and Ireland have lost their last T20I fixtures. Ireland had a disastrous campaign in the World Cup qualifiers in Zimbabwe where they failed to secure their spot for the marquee tournament.

On the other hand, India lost their T20I series 3-2 against West Indies. After losing the first two games, Hardik Pandya & Co made a strong comeback to level the series 2-2. However, they lost the decider by 8 wickets and eventually the series.

Advertisement

Ireland played their last game in July in the T20I World Cup Europe qualifiers, which they lost to Scotland by eight runs. Scotland batters Brandon McMullen and Richie Berrington scored half-centuries each to set a 213-run total. In the second innings, Mark Adair stepped up for Ireland scoring 72 runs in only 36 balls. Despite his heroics, Ireland just weren’t able to grab the win.

India will be heading into the first T20I game against Ireland as favourites as the Men in Blue seek to build some momentum ahead of the World Cup at home.

Check out India vs Ireland Probable XIs:

IRE Probable XI: Paul Stirling (c), Andrew Balbirnie, Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Joshua Little, Craig Young, Barry McCarthy

IND Probable XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Mukesh Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna

India vs Ireland Full Squad