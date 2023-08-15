Trends :Asia Cup 2023India SquadIND VS IREShubman GillSri Lanka vs Scotland
IND vs IRE 2023: Jasprit Bumrah-led India Squad Leaves for Ireland Tour; Check Pictures

IND vs IRE 2023: Jasprit Bumrah-led India Squad Leaves for Ireland Tour; Check Pictures

India squad led by Jasprit Bumrah has left for Ireland to take part in a three-match T20I series.

Curated By: Feroz Khan

News18.com

Last Updated: August 15, 2023, 09:46 IST

New Delhi, India

Jasprit Bumrah (left), Prasidh Krishna and Ruturaj Gaikwad. (Pic Credit: IG/indiancricketteam)
A young India T20I squad led by Jasprit Bumrah has left for Ireland for a three-match series that starts later this week. The squad has a bunch of youngsters who will be eager to make an impression under the leadership of Bumrah who is returning after a long injury-forced layoff.

The official Instagram handle of Indian cricket team shared a series of pictures from the team’s departure to Ireland featuring the likes of Bumrah, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh and Shivam Dube.

The series starts from August 18 with all three matches to be played at The Village in Dublin.

India squad for Ireland T20Is: Jasprit Bumrah (captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad (vice-captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson (wk), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan

BCCI has rested several seniors for the tour as they are expected to gather together for a camp in India ahead of the Asia Cup.

Hardik Pandya recently led India in a five-match T20I series against West Indies which they lost 2-3.

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar and Avesh Khan were part of the Windies T20Is and have also made the cut for the Ireland series.

The contests present a chance for Bumrah to prove his match readiness having last played competitive cricket in September last year. He underwent a surgery earlier this year to address a lower back issue.

Jaiswal and Tilak made their T20I debuts against West Indies and have shown a lot of promise.

Ruturaj Gaikwad has been named as the vice-captain for the Irish sojourn.

    • Rinku Singh, who was quite impressive during IPL 2023, is on his first India tour after getting a maiden call-up and will hope to make his debut.

    Wicketkeeper Jitesh Sharma is also on his first India tour.

    About the Author

    Feroz KhanFeroz Khan, Principal Correspondent at News18, has been covering sports for over...Read More

