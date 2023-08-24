'Not One Year': Jasprit Bumrah Jokingly Corrects Alan Wilkins Says Was Injured For Only '10-11 Months'

Team India star pacer Jasprit Bumrah was an incredibly happy man as his team clinched the 3-match T20I series against Ireland on Wednesday. Though the final game was washed out without a single ball bowled, India’s 2-0 win gave Bumrah plenty to smile about.

Having won the rain-hit series opener by just 2 runs (by DLS method), Bumrah and Co came up with another clinical display in the second fixture to win the game by 33 runs.

The 29-year-old collected the Player of the Series Award and also got his captaincy stint underway on a promising note.

Speaking after the abandoned fixture, Bumrah highlighted that he was happy to be back bowling and playing cricket.

“Very happy to be back and play some cricket. Frustrating when you’re waiting for a game to happen. Did not see this coming, weather was fine in the morning," said the star pacer.

Bumrah returned to action after an 11-month-long injury layoff. Asked if he felt any added pressure about captaincy, Bumrah said he would ‘love’ to lead the Men in Blue again.

“An honour to lead the side, everyone was very eager and enthusiastic. Whenever you get an opportunity to lead your side, anyone would love to do that. As a cricketer, you always want responsibility. All good, no complaints," he added.

There was a funny moment at the presentation ceremony when presenter Allan Wilkins said that Bumrah was out through injury for nearly a year but the speedster insisted that it was only ’10-11 months’.

“Not one year, 10-11 months (laughs). Makes my job easier when players are so confident, and they tell me what to do," he stated.