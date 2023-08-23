Trends :Heath Streak AliveIndia SquadIND VS IREShubman GillSri Lanka vs Scotland
IND vs IRE 3rd T20 Highlights: Match Abandoned Due to Rain; India Win Series 2-0

IND vs IRE 3rd T20I Live Score

IND VS IRE, 3rd T20 Cricket Match Live Score: Get the latest cricket scorecard and updates between Ireland and India in the third 20-over match at news18.com

Curated By: Amrit Santlani

News18.com

Last Updated: August 23, 2023, 22:34 IST

Dublin, Ireland

India vs Ireland Live Score 3rd T20I: With the T20I series in the bag, India hold an unassailable 2-0 lead against Ireland and Jasprit Bumrah’s side will be gunning for a clean sweep as they gear up to lock horns with Paul Stirling’s Ireland for one last time on this tour. The first T20I saw plenty of rain and the fixture was washed out as India won the game by 2 runs through the DLS method, whereas the second T20I turned out to be a thriller.

Andre Balbirnie’s knock went in vain as India stamped their authority over the hosts to pick up a 33-run win which helped them seal the series.

Aug 23, 2023 22:30 IST

IND vs IRE, 3rd T20 Cricket Match Live Score: Third T20I washed out, India win series 2-0

There you have it, play called off, the third T20I has been abandoned, India win the series 2-0 against Ireland.

Aug 23, 2023 22:19 IST

India vs Ireland 2023 LIVE: Covers being removed!

Just when you thought you had seen enough, the rain has stopped, covers are being removed and it seems that finally there’s a positive update.

Aug 23, 2023 22:01 IST

IND vs IRE, 3rd T20 Cricket Match Live Score: Another inspection at 10:15 PM

First inspection done, another inspection lined up for 10:15 PM IST.

Aug 23, 2023 21:27 IST

IND vs IRE, 3rd T20 Cricket Match Live Score: Inspection in 20 minutes

Here’s an update, still raining but the umpires are planning to have an inspection in 20 minutes.

It’s still raining, but the umpires are planning to hold an inspection in 20 minutes. #IREvIND 🏏☘️ #BackingGreen #GreenInnings pic.twitter.com/H940bWdmO9

Aug 23, 2023 21:18 IST

India vs Ireland 2023 LIVE: We're officially past the cut-off mark, overs getting reduced now

9:15 PM was the time cited by BCCI, since we’re past that and the rain hasn’t stopped, the overs will start getting reduced now. We’re set to have a truncated game, if rain stops.

Aug 23, 2023 20:52 IST

LIVE India vs Ireland 3rd T20I: BCCI reveal cutoff time

9:15 is the cutoff time, after which overs will start getting reduced. BCCI has confirmed officially on their Twitter handle.

Aug 23, 2023 20:46 IST

India vs Ireland 2023: Less than 45 minutes away before overs will be deducted

With rain not permitting the play to start, a full 20-over per side game won’t be possible after 9:15 PM. That’s the cut-off time, after which overs will be deducted and a truncated game will be played. For the unversed, at least five overs per side need to be bowled for the game to be declared valid or there will be result.

Aug 23, 2023 20:34 IST

IND vs IRE, 3rd T20 Cricket Match Live Score: Rain continues to play spoilsport

Been an hour now since the rain has been pouring down, the play was scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST, however, it’s been almost an hour and not a single ball has been bowled, toss has not taken place yet. Not looking good.

Aug 23, 2023 20:05 IST

India vs Ireland 2023: Still drizzling

Not the update we would have wanted but it continues to drizzle here at Malahide, the players still await for rain to stop. The weather just hasn’t improved since toss was delayed.

Aug 23, 2023 19:34 IST

IND vs IRE, 3rd T20 Cricket Match Live Score: Super-sopper at work

Live images from the broadcast shows the super-sopper at work, seems like it will be a long delay, but hopefully we can have some action today. Stay tuned to this space for all the live updates.

Aug 23, 2023 19:13 IST

India vs Ireland 2023: Stick around for live updates

Toss has been delayed due to the wet weather in Malahide but stick around as well keep you updated with all the live updates from the 3rd T20I.

Aug 23, 2023 19:05 IST

LIVE India vs Ireland 3rd T20I: Toss delayed due to rain

Toss has been delayed due to rain, live images show rain pouring down and fans will have to wait a little bit to see the action unfold.

Aug 23, 2023 19:01 IST

IND vs IRE, 3rd T20 Cricket Match Live Score: Toss is coming up shortly

Toss is coming up shortly, Indian players must be raring to win the third T20I and return home with a clean sweep.

Aug 23, 2023 18:51 IST

LIVE India vs Ireland 3rd T20I: BCCI shares glimpses of Indian players celebrating Chandrayaan-3's success

Indian players were seen celebrating the success of the Chandrayaan 3 mission from Dublin ahead of the 3rd T20I. Hopefully, the nation will get to celebrate more, after India’s win tonight!

Aug 23, 2023 18:35 IST

IND vs IRE, 3rd T20 Cricket Match Live Score: Ireland's probable XI

Ireland’s probable XI: Ross Adair, Paul Stirling (C), Andrew Balbirnie, Lorcan Tucker (WK), Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young, Theo van Woerkom, Benjamin White

Aug 23, 2023 18:21 IST

IND vs IRE, 3rd T20 Cricket Match Live Score: India's probable playing XI

India’s probable XI for 3rd T20I: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (WK), Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma/Shivam Dube, Shahbaz Ahmed/Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Prasidh Krishna, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh/Mukesh Kumar

Aug 23, 2023 18:05 IST

India vs Ireland 2023: Ireland's full squad for 3rd T20I

Ireland full Squad: Andrew Balbirnie, Paul Stirling(c), Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young, Joshua Little, Benjamin White, Gareth Delany, Fionn Hand, Ross Adair, Theo van Woerkom

Aug 23, 2023 17:52 IST

IND vs IRE, 3rd T20 Cricket Match: India's full squad for 3rd T20I

India Full Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson(w), Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah(c), Ravi Bishnoi, Mukesh Kumar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Jitesh Sharma, Avesh Khan

Aug 23, 2023 17:41 IST

India vs Ireland 3rd T20I Live Updates: Jasprit Bumrah's men eye clean sweep

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of India vs Ireland 3rd T20I fixture which will take place at the Village, in Dublin. Jasprit Bumrah’s men already have a 2-0 lead in the series, can the Men in Blue inflict a clean sweep? Stay tuned to find out as we build up to the series finale.

The Men in Blue will be hoping to make it 3-0 at the Village in Malahide (Dublin) on Wednesday, August 23, whereas the home side will have nothing but pride to play for.

Despite the promising performances from Irish players, India have been a level ahead of the hosts, skipper Bumrah has shown plenty of glimpses of his old self as he returned to action after missing out nearly 11 months through injury.

Ruturaj Gaikwad smashed a fifty in the second T20I, while Rinku Singh also announced his arrival on the international stage by smashing 38 runs in just 21 balls on his maiden inning in India colours.

Ahead of the third T20I which is a dead rubber for India, one would expect the Men in Blue to try their bench strength by giving a chance to the likes of Jitesh Sharma, however, India coach for Ireland tour Sitanshu Kotak has hinted there might not be a change in the playing XI for the final T20I of the Ireland tour.

Speaking in the pre-match presser ahead of the series finale, Kotak insisted that it’s difficult to rest any of the players after a few games. Thus, the same playing XI which played for the past two games might be used for the final game too.