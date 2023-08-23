IND vs IRE 3rd T20 Highlights: Match Abandoned Due to Rain; India Win Series 2-0

India vs Ireland Live Score 3rd T20I: With the T20I series in the bag, India hold an unassailable 2-0 lead against Ireland and Jasprit Bumrah’s side will be gunning for a clean sweep as they gear up to lock horns with Paul Stirling’s Ireland for one last time on this tour. The first T20I saw plenty of rain and the fixture was washed out as India won the game by 2 runs through the DLS method, whereas the second T20I turned out to be a thriller.

Andre Balbirnie’s knock went in vain as India stamped their authority over the hosts to pick up a 33-run win which helped them seal the series.