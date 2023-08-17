IND vs IRE: Ireland's Lorcan Tucker Hoping to Make an Impression Against India

Gearing up for the upcoming two-match T20 Internationals series against India, Ireland’s wicketkeeper-batter Lorcan Tucker is looking forward to making a good impression against one of the world’s top teams.

When India last visited Ireland in June last year for a similar two-match series, the Men in Blue won 2-0 and this time too, they are looking for a similar result, especially with bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah and fellow-pacer Prasidh Krishna returning from injuries and hoping to put up their claims for selection in the World Cup team.

Ireland, on their part, are not hoping to be cannon fodder again and are confident of putting up a tough fight against India, making the most of the home conditions.

Their confidence is based on the experience their players have gained a lot of experience in the last one year or so, said Tucker, who had a quiet series last time against India

“We’ve had a lot of cricket this year. We’ve been very well-prepped, especially in T20 cricket. We’ve come off a decent run there in Scotland where we managed to qualify for next year’s World Cup, so I think everyone’s feeling excited. We had two great games against India last summer and I think everyone’s really looking forward to the big build-up, and the exciting crowd. They’re going to come with that energy and it, going to be great," Tucker informed in an interview with Ireland Cricket’s official website.

Another reason for Tucker’s confidence in his team and own performance was his recent success in a domestic game in Inter-Provincial Cup on Monday in which he struck 133 off 93 balls.

“Yeah, today was a good day -– it was good to be out there for a long period and figure out some quirks that haven’t been quite right throughout the summer. It’s brilliant to get that kind of energy, and that excitement, going into that big series," Tucker added.

The three-match T20I series will be played in Dublin on August 18, 20 and 23. Cricket Ireland on Thursday announced that the first two matches have been sold out and that they have also roped in an official broadcaster in Ireland/UK in TNT Sports.

The 26-year-old Tucker said that the team has gained a lot of experience playing big games in recent years and will go into the upcoming three matches with confidence.

“The team is quite experienced with these bigger games. We’ve played in World Cups; we’ve played against India before. We know what it’s like when these big-pressure games come around. They are the showpiece of the summer for fans in Ireland. We just want to make an impression, stay nice and relaxed and play with confidence. That’s our main motto going forward," he added.

“Malahide generates a special feeling –- especially when a big team comes to town. We know India may have a good deal of support, but to have such a big crowd - it’s brilliant for cricket in Ireland," he added.